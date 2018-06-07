June 07 2018
|
Sivan, 24, 5778
|
Israeli, Chinese scientists to cooperate at Shanghai innovation center

The Chinese city has 25 million residents.

By
June 7, 2018 17:30
Israeli, Chinese scientists to cooperate at Shanghai innovation center

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis and Shanghai mayor Yang Xiong. (photo credit: COURTESY SCIENCE AND SPACE MINISTRY)

An innovation center where joint Israeli-Chinese research will be carried out in Shanghai will be established, Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis and Shanghai Mayor Yang Xiong agreed Thursday morning.

Akunis noted the Chinese city has 25 million residents. The joint research will be conducted by Israelis and their Chinese counterparts in a variety of fields, especially those with potential applications.

“The connection between Israel and China is at its peak, and Israel is a superpower of science, innovation and technology,” said Akunis. “Shanghai is China’s high-tech and innovation capital, and we are deepening cooperation and bringing it to new heights.”


