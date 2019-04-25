Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Israeli scientist discovers William Syndrome is effected by Myelination

Conducted by a Tel Aviv University researcher, the study leads to hope that future drug therapy might ease some of the symptoms of the syndrome.

By
April 25, 2019 04:56
1 minute read.
mice

Mice [Illustrative]. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Dr. Boaz Barak of Tel Aviv University led a recent study that discovered the relationships between William Syndrome and myelin sheaths.

Mylein covers axons, which carry electrical impulses in neurons that enable them to communicate. The study suggests that some of the difficulties experienced by those with William Syndrome are the result of deficient myelin.

William Syndrome is a rare genetic disease that makes those who suffer from it increasingly social despite having mild mental disabilities. They often smile a lot and display rich vocabulary, which might confuse people who aren’t aware of their real abilities.

To examine the hypothesis, Barak removed gene Gtf2i from excitatory neurons in the mouse fore-brains hoping to create William Syndrome in his long-tailed test subjects. The mice showed more interest in strange mice than the control population of mice and had difficulty with skills tests.

“Seventy percent of the genes significantly down regulated by the neuronal Gtf2i deletion were related to myelin," he said in a press release.

As myelin is also related to other diseases such as multiple sclerosis, it was possible that drugs that treat it might benefit those suffering from William Syndrome.


Two drugs were tried: 4-AP and Clemastine. The first blocks axonal electrical signal leakages, while the other normalizes the thickness of the myelin sheaths around the axons.

The mutant mice improved their social behavior, meaning they found as much interest in strange mice as healthy mice do once they began to experience normal myelin levels, Barak explained. 

"If we understand how to control myelination abnormalities, perhaps our understanding can help WS, MS and even certain autism patients," he said.

The study was largely conducted in Prof. Guoping Feng's laboratory at MIT.

 
  

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Mars
April 24, 2019
First 'Marsquake' possibly detected by NASA probe

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut