Israeli scientist discovers William Syndrome is effected by Myelination

Mice [Illustrative].
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Boaz Barak of Tel Aviv University led a recent study that discovered the relationships between William Syndrome and myelin sheaths.
Mylein covers axons, which carry electrical impulses in neurons that enable them to communicate. The study suggests that some of the difficulties experienced by those with William Syndrome are the result of deficient myelin.
William Syndrome is a rare genetic disease that makes those who suffer from it increasingly social despite having mild mental disabilities. They often smile a lot and display rich vocabulary, which might confuse people who aren’t aware of their real abilities.
To examine the hypothesis, Barak removed gene Gtf2i from excitatory neurons in the mouse fore-brains hoping to create William Syndrome in his long-tailed test subjects. The mice showed more interest in strange mice than the control population of mice and had difficulty with skills tests.
“Seventy percent of the genes significantly down regulated by the neuronal Gtf2i deletion were related to myelin," he said in a press release.
As myelin is also related to other diseases such as multiple sclerosis, it was possible that drugs that treat it might benefit those suffering from William Syndrome.
Two drugs were tried: 4-AP and Clemastine. The first blocks axonal electrical signal leakages, while the other normalizes the thickness of the myelin sheaths around the axons.
The mutant mice improved their social behavior, meaning they found as much interest in strange mice as healthy mice do once they began to experience normal myelin levels, Barak explained.
"If we understand how to control myelination abnormalities, perhaps our understanding can help WS, MS and even certain autism patients," he said.
The study was largely conducted in Prof. Guoping Feng's laboratory at MIT.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>