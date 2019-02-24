Israeli scientists discover new method to predict spread of melanoma

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An interdisciplinary research team headed by Ben-Gurion University’s Dr. Assaf Zaritsky has developed a method based on deep neural networks to identify melanoma cells that are likely to metastasize to other parts of the body.

Deep neural networks use sophisticated mathematical modeling to process data in complex ways. Melanoma is usually, but not always, a cancer of the skin.

Zaritsky, a member of BGU’s Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering, worked with Gaudenz Danuser of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, to develop what they are calling "quantitative live cell histology.” The approach calls for filming live cancer cells with microscopic cameras and using artificial intelligence to analyze the video sequence and identify cells' appearance and behavioral patterns that associate with metastatic potential.

The team demonstrated at the American Society for Cell Biology / EMBO conference in San Diego last December that their representation of the functional state of individual cells can predict the chances that a Stage III melanoma will progress to stage IV which is the most advanced phase of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. This means the cancer has spread from the lymph nodes to other organs, most often the lungs.

Zaritsky told The Jerusalem Post that his research team took melanoma cells from patients and implanted them into mice to study how these cells metastasize and whether it can be predicted. He explained that normally cell progress is predicted through a combination of genetic tests, patient history and simple imaging. He said it is common to measure the properties of cells, their shape, how fast they move or the trajectory in which they are moving with regular imaging methods. However, "regular imaging methods would not give information about the rapid dynamics happening within the cells,” he said. “Deep neural networks capture some of this information and allow us to distinguish between melanoma cells, including those that will move into stage IV or not."

“We identified hidden patterns within the video sequence,” he continued. “By hidden, I mean that the human eye cannot see or appreciate.”

Now, Zaritsky is trying to better understand what he and the team found and its practical implications. He said “the dream” is that a person would come with stage III melanoma and doctors could predict if it would progress to stage IV or not, the based on that, adjust his or her treatment.

“Another further dream would be drug screening,” Zaritsky said. “We would take cells from patients and apply different drugs to them to see how these drugs change the cells – do they behave more like cells with less metastatic potential."

“That would be personalized medicine,” he said. “But we are just in the preliminary stages. It is a long process.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



