The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli surgeon to perform live surgery at global conference in Paris

The world's largest plastic conference is attended by 12,000 experts in dermatology and plastic surgery from over 100 countries.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 28, 2020 22:25
(photo credit: ISRAELI ASSOCIATION OF PLASTIC AND AESTHETIC SURGERY)
(photo credit: ISRAELI ASSOCIATION OF PLASTIC AND AESTHETIC SURGERY)
From January 30 to February 1, about 12,000 experts in dermatology, plastic surgery and aesthetic science will come to Paris for the IMCAS World Congress, the world's largest plastic surgery conference.
The conference is an international platform that allows participants from 105 countries from around the world to share knowledge and best practices in over 345 learning sessions.
This year, there will be 25 speakers at the conference coming from Israel, including Dr. Nimrod Friedman, according to the Congress' website.
Friedman, a member of the Israeli Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, is an expert in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, facial rejuvenation and body contouring. He will showcase his expertise during different learning sessions at the conference.
The plastic surgeon will first run a cadaver workshop on temple and forehead injections. He will then perform a live breast surgery on a 30-year-old French woman, using a unique method to reduce scars and risk of complications. The surgery will be shared online and will be watched live everywhere in the world.
"It is my great honor to be included in the world's leading surgeons selected for surgery," said Dr. Friedman.
He will also participate in panels with some of the world's greatest surgeons, including on breast surgery consensus.
As explained by Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of the Israeli Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery at the Medical Association: "We wish our member Dr. Nimrod Friedman great success, and we are confident that this will be an important and exciting professional experience. The IMCAS conference will also include members of the Association, specialists in plastic and aesthetic surgery from Israel, who are flying to Paris to meet specialist doctors from 105 countries around the world for an enriching educational experience that strives for excellence in the field."
The conference is an important platform that will bring a light upon Israeli expertise in medicine.


Tags medicine doctor Surgery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo First a government By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by