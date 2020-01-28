Israeli surgeon to perform live surgery at global conference in Paris

From January 30 to February 1, about 12,000 experts in dermatology, plastic surgery and aesthetic science will come to Paris for the IMCAS World Congress, the world's largest plastic surgery conference. The conference is an international platform that allows participants from 105 countries from around the world to share knowledge and best practices in over 345 learning sessions. This year, there will be 25 speakers at the conference coming from Israel, including Dr. Nimrod Friedman, according to the Congress' website. Friedman, a member of the Israeli Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, is an expert in aesthetic and reconstructive breast surgery, facial rejuvenation and body contouring. He will showcase his expertise during different learning sessions at the conference. The plastic surgeon will first run a cadaver workshop on temple and forehead injections. He will then perform a live breast surgery on a 30-year-old French woman, using a unique method to reduce scars and risk of complications. The surgery will be shared online and will be watched live everywhere in the world. "It is my great honor to be included in the world's leading surgeons selected for surgery," said Dr. Friedman.He will also participate in panels with some of the world's greatest surgeons, including on breast surgery consensus. As explained by Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of the Israeli Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery at the Medical Association: "We wish our member Dr. Nimrod Friedman great success, and we are confident that this will be an important and exciting professional experience. The IMCAS conference will also include members of the Association, specialists in plastic and aesthetic surgery from Israel, who are flying to Paris to meet specialist doctors from 105 countries around the world for an enriching educational experience that strives for excellence in the field."The conference is an important platform that will bring a light upon Israeli expertise in medicine.