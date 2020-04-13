Israel's coronavirus death toll spikes to 109 Monday morning

Four people died overnight and within the early hours of Monday morning, bringing the country’s death toll to 109.

The news comes on the backdrop of remarks by Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto , who told Ynet on Sunday that, “I think we can say that we’ve pretty much succeeded in the stage of stopping the spread” of the coronavirus.

He said that although there could be unexpected results from the outbreak in Bnei Brak and some other haredi communities, which would only be seen in the next few days, “It can be said that we’re in a relatively stable situation, and we’re in the stopping phase. Now, we need to see how we get out of this.”

As the country went to bed on Sunday, some 11,145 people were infected with the novel virus, also known as SARS-CoV-2. Of them, 183 were in serious condition - 131 intubated.

Over the course of this week, the Health, Finance and Education ministries are discussing an “exit strategy,” to help save Israel’s economy. More than 1 million people are out of work and the unemployment rate is nearing 26% from 4% before the coronavirus crisis.

Although the Finance Ministry is pushing hard for preschool children to return to their classrooms on Sunday, the Health Ministry has said it is too early and the prime minister said he is not likely to make a final decision any earlier than the end of the week.