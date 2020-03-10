The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Last ‘coronavirus ship’ Israelis to return home

Oded and Rochela Ofarim from Kibbutz Givat Hashlosha have been confirmed healthy.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 10, 2020 15:49
Israeli Health Ministry officials waiting for the Israelis onboard the "Diamond Princess" to disembark ahead of their return home (photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN TOKYO)
Israeli Health Ministry officials waiting for the Israelis onboard the "Diamond Princess" to disembark ahead of their return home
(photo credit: ISRAELI EMBASSY IN TOKYO)
The first Israelis to be diagnosed with coronavirus while aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was docked on the coast of Japan are returning to Israel, according to their spokesperson.
Oded and Rochela Ofarim from Kibbutz Givat Hashlosha have been confirmed healthy after more than a month of treatment in a military hospital in the Asian country.
According to the spokesperson, the couple has been undergoing regular testing throughout the month, until today they were told they could be released. 
The couple will enter two more weeks of isolation in Israel upon return, as per the requirements of the Health Ministry.
Two other Israelis had been hospitalized at the military hospital, too, but were released earlier this month. Upon return, one of them was re-diagnosed with the virus. 
In total, there were 15 Israelis aboard the cruise ship. The other 11 returned to Israel in late February and entered quarantine at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. Nine of those Israelis were released from the hospital last Thursday.


