Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Lawyer for Purdue's Sackler family calls for global settlement

The Sackler family, for which the Tel Aviv University faculty of medicine is named, is one of the richest in America.

By
April 26, 2019 13:00
1 minute read.
Lawyer for Purdue's Sackler family calls for global settlement

A pharmacist holds prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017.. (photo credit: GEORGE FREY/ REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The lawyer on behalf of the Purdue Sackler family, Mary Jo White, said her clients are interested in what she called "a global resolution." 
 
White, who works for the New York based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, said to CNBC that her clients would prefer "a constructive way to get the monies to the communities that need them... rather than to pay attorneys’ fees for years and years." 
 
Purdue is facing more than 2,000 lawsuits by state, city and country officials in the US who claim that prescription opiates are responsible for epidemic drug abuse in the US, the Guardian reported. 
 
Purdue developed and marketed the painkiller OxyContin. 
 
Miss White represents four of the family members involved in the firm, other members are represented by Paul Weiss, Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Joseph Hage Aaronson, the Guardian reported. 
 
Not all family members are involved in Purdue Pharma, those related to the late Arthur Sackler did not profit from it. 
 
The family is descendant of the late Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg who came to the US from Polish Galicia, Prudue Pharma was created by their three sons.
 
The Tel Aviv University faculty of medicine is named after the Sackler family. 


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

PillCam
April 25, 2019
You want me to swallow... that?

By BRIAN BLUM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut