Lawyer for Purdue's Sackler family calls for global settlement

A pharmacist holds prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP at a local pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 25, 2017..
(photo credit: GEORGE FREY/ REUTERS)
The lawyer on behalf of the Purdue Sackler family, Mary Jo White, said her clients are interested in what she called "a global resolution."
White, who works for the New York based law firm Debevoise & Plimpton, said to CNBC that her clients would prefer "a constructive way to get the monies to the communities that need them... rather than to pay attorneys’ fees for years and years."
Purdue is facing more than 2,000 lawsuits by state, city and country officials in the US who claim that prescription opiates are responsible for epidemic drug abuse in the US, the Guardian reported.
Purdue developed and marketed the painkiller OxyContin.
Miss White represents four of the family members involved in the firm, other members are represented by Paul Weiss, Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Joseph Hage Aaronson, the Guardian reported.
Not all family members are involved in Purdue Pharma, those related to the late Arthur Sackler did not profit from it.
The family is descendant of the late Isaac Sackler and Sophie Greenberg who came to the US from Polish Galicia, Prudue Pharma was created by their three sons.
The Tel Aviv University faculty of medicine is named after the Sackler family.
