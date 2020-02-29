The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Lebanon confirms three new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to seven

The ministry said the three new patients had been quarantined at a Beirut hospital.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 29, 2020 18:38
A disinfection company sanitizes a closed school against the spread of coronavirus in Lebanon (photo credit: REUTERS/ALI HASHISHO)
A disinfection company sanitizes a closed school against the spread of coronavirus in Lebanon
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALI HASHISHO)
Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday that three new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed, state news agency NNA reported, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven.
The ministry said the three new patients had been quarantined at a Beirut hospital and that their cases were the result of contact with those who were already infected in Lebanon.
Meanwhile, Iraq announced on Saturday evening that five more cases of coronavirus were found in the country. Four of them were in Baghdad and one in Babel province.
Out of the European countries, coronavirus has attacked Italy the most aggressively. The country announced that schools and universities will continue to stay closed due to the outbreak for the time being.
In France, gatherings of over 5,000 people were banned so as to avoid the spread of the illness, leading to the cancellation of a marathon which was expecting a turnout of over 40,000 people.
Britain also reported more coronavirus cases in the country, raising the number of people ill to 23.


