Lebanon confirms three new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to seven

Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday that three new cases of coronavirus had been confirmed, state news agency NNA reported, bringing the total number of cases in the country to seven.The ministry said the three new patients had been quarantined at a Beirut hospital and that their cases were the result of contact with those who were already infected in Lebanon.Italy the most aggressively. The country announced that schools and universities will continue to stay closed due to the outbreak for the time being.In France, gatherings of over 5,000 people were banned so as to avoid the spread of the illness, leading to the cancellation of a marathon which was expecting a turnout of over 40,000 people.Britain also reported more coronavirus cases in the country, raising the number of people ill to 23.Meanwhile, Iraq announced on Saturday evening that five more cases of coronavirus were found in the country. Four of them were in Baghdad and one in Babel province.Out of the European countries, coronavirus has attacked