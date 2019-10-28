Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Medibrane CEO: New technologies to treat, prevent strokes

“This is only the beginning of the developing of treatments for strokes,” Einav told The Jerusalem Post. “I think in the next years we are going to see more and better treatments.”

By
October 28, 2019 19:18
2 minute read.
Medibrane: Elad Einav, CEO; Michel Reimer, director at resonetics; and Amir Kraitzer, CTO.

Medibrane: Elad Einav, CEO; Michel Reimer, director at resonetics; and Amir Kraitzer, CTO.. (photo credit: Courtesy)

This year, 14.5 million people will have a stroke and 5.5 million people will die as a result, according to statistics released by the World Stroke Day campaign website. October 29 is World Stroke Day.

In Israel, around 18,000 people experience a stroke each year, according to the Health Ministry.

But there is good news for these patients, said Elad Einav, CEO of Medibrane, an Israeli company that designs, develops and manufactures customized biomaterial polymeric covering and coating of medical frame-based applications. Many of Medibrane’s coverings are used to support the prevention or treatment of strokes.

Einav said that one does not necessarily immediately recognize the importance of stents and other covers over bare-metal stents, such as assisting in fluid directing needs to tissue in-growth.

Can be Medibrane covers (Credit: Courtesy)

 

Medibrane’s covers are used in vascular occluding devices, for example that block blood vessels, or treat aneurysms and hemorrhages, reducing blood flow to tumors, and other conditions, according to the company website. Further, Medibrane covers embolic protection devices that can be used in carotid stenting procedures in order to capture and remove debris consisting of tissue or foreign material dislodged in blood vessels during interventional procedures, which can cause blockages of blood flow, resulting in severe complications, including strokes.

“This is only the beginning of the developing of treatments for strokes,” Einav told The Jerusalem Post. “I think in the next years we are going to see more and better treatments,” including improved medical devices to assist in those treatments.


Can be Medibrane covers. (Credit: courtesy)


He said Israel is among the leaders in developing covers for such technologies.

The World Stroke campaign said that 90% of strokes could be prevented by addressing a number of risk factors ranging from improved diet, more exercise to not smoking, all of which can additionally help reduce cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes, some of the world’s leading causes of death.

The campaign website, https://www.worldstrokecampaign.org, offers a number of resources to help people all over the world learn about strokes and to advocate for improvements stroke awareness, prevention, treatment and support.

 


Related Content

Department of Neurosurgery at Hadassah
October 27, 2019
Hadassah hospital saves mother, baby after brain cancer discovery

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings