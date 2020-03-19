Mossad has brought 100,000 coronavirus tests to Israel



The report comes on the same day the Health Ministry committed to increasing the number of tests conducted daily in Israel to at least 3,000 per day and soon as many as 5,000.

The Post has also learned that part of the reason for the Mossad's involvement is that some countries involved in providing the testing kits may not have diplomatic relations with Israel or may have other complex reasons for wanting to sell the kits under the radar.

Magen David Adom opened its first drive-through testing center this week in Tel Aviv; five more are expected to open across the country within days. And on Thursday morning, the ministry sent out a note informing the public that, "because the number of examining sites has risen (20 labs) and the number of daily examinations is higher than before (more than 2,200 tests yesterday and the number continues to rise), so gathering and summarizing all the data – including the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus – will take longer."According to a follow up report by the Hebrew website Ynet, the Mossad searched for kits wherever possible and procured these 100,000 from two different countries.While the original report appeared to leave ambiguous whetherhad taken the test kits without permission or had obtained them by consent, the Post confirmed that the kits were provided with consent.However, Health Ministry deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto told Ynet in an interview Thursday morning that, "Unfortunately, what they brought is not exactly what we were missing."He said there are various components that are involved in the tests and that the Mossad did not bring some specific ones that the ministry needs.