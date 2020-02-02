The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu approves Litzman plan for vaccine factory due to coronavirus

"Nothing should be spared, and there is no room for bureaucracy when it comes to treating the virus," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

By TAMAR BEERI  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 15:52
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds an emergency meeting on the coronavirus epidemic.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds an emergency meeting on the coronavirus epidemic.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved a plan on Sunday proposed by Health Minister Yaakov Litzman to create a vaccine factory in the country in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic, which has slowly traveled across the globe from China, according to Yediot Aharonot.
Litzman proposed the plan during an emergency meeting called with several Health, Finance, Foreign and Justice Ministry leaders to discuss the virus.
"Nothing should be spared, and there is no room for bureaucracy when it comes to treating the virus," the prime minister said.
The meeting was intended to discuss any manner in which the country may protect itself from the deadly illness. "We are not taking any unnecessary risks," Netanyahu said ahead of the meeting on Saturday night. "The virus has already spread to five continents and more than 25 countries. We are aware that the virus cannot be completely prevented, so we are preparing to deal with the virus after its first entry into Israel.”
Dozens of Israelis arrived on Sunday morning on the last two flights into the country from China before closures. Those passengers included employees of the Israeli embassy in China, who swore to stay in solitary confinement for two weeks after landing.
At noon, new rules went into affect prohibiting tourists who had been to the virus-ridden country in the past two weeks from entering Israel.
"I call all those who returned from China recently to stay in solitary confinement at home," said Health Minister Yaakov Litzman in a statement. "We all have a responsibility for the health of the public, and everyone must take part in the struggle to prevent the spread of the virus so as to protect the public's health."
The Israeli Foreign Ministry released a statement saying that since the World Health Organization (WHO) called the coronavirus an international emergency, "it is recommended that Israeli citizens refrain from flying to China." They also recommended that anyone currently in China leave and return to Israel through a third country due to the planned closures.
The death toll from the spreading coronavirus stands at 307 at the time of writing. The first death outside of China was reported on Sunday morning in the Philippines.
Litzman, along with Interior Minister Arye Deri, will be visiting Ben-Gurion Airport later on Sunday to check the Population and Immigration Authority Booth to see close up the plans for closures for people who were in China.
Throughout Israel, numerous travelers who have recently returned to the country are constantly being brought in for medical inspections under the suspicion that they may have contracted the virus. One such individual was released from Soroka Hospital on Saturday night and is, at the time of writing, awaiting blood test results.
A woman in her 50's from the Golan Heights was sent to the Baruch Padeh Medical Center on Sunday after having returned from a business trip to China 10 days prior. She, too, is awaiting test results.
The Bureau of Tourism Organizers has been operating a special activity room for tour groups arriving from China, working in constant contact with the Health, Tourism, and Interior ministries.
Tour groups that were supposed to fly from Jordan through Israel back to China throughout the weekend were not able to due to the flight cancellations between Israel a China.
Chinese tour groups are being allocated in cooperation with the Israeli Hotel Association, which has arranged accommodation for them in accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines. Meanwhile, tour guides are desperately trying to calm the travelers.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


