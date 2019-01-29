Pet owners treating sick dogs with CBD oil

More and more animal lovers are using CBD products to manage their pets’ health conditions. Recently, research and anecdotal evidence have suggested that there are many benefits of CBD oil for dogs, in particular.
Let’s back up for a second: what is CBD? Cannabidiol, which is known as CBD, is a cannabinoid. Cannabinoids are the ‘active ingredients’ found in hemp and cannabis plants. These cannabinoids affect many parts of our bodies, from the brain, to the skin, to other major organs. It can affect your mood, thinking skills, and bodily functions.
There are dozens of cannabinoids, but CBD is one of the most abundant and well-studied cannabinoids. According to scientific research, CBD can have a great number of benefits for humans and dogs alike.
Just as humans can be affected by the benefits of CBD oil, so can dogs!
Every pet owner needs to know about the benefits of CBD oil for dogs. If you’re interested in learning more, read on.
What are the benefits of CBD oil for dogs?
Over the past few years, a number of scientific studies have looked at the benefits of CBD. As we speak, more research is being done into the benefits of CBD oil for dogs. For now, there are a number of confirmed benefits.
A 2018 veterinarian survey
looked at 2130 US-based veterinarians and their experience with giving CBD to animals. The results showed that veterinarians found CBD oil to be very effective in helping reduce seizures, chronic pain, and anxiety. Many studies confirm this.
Here’s what the science says about the benefits of CBD oil for dogs: CBD oil can help dogs with chronic pain
. A 2018 study
conducted at Cornell University looked at dogs with osteoarthritis. The study found that CBD oil soothed their pain and increased their activity levels. CBD oil can soothe your dog’s skin.
A 2012 study
looked at how CBD affects dogs with atopic dermatitis, an inflammatory skin condition. The results indicated that CBD greatly improved skin conditions. CBD oil reduces seizures in epileptic dogs.
A 2017 study
found that the dogs who had CBD oil had fewer seizures than those who didn’t. Given how CBD oil is a proven treatment for humans who have seizures, this is unsurprising.
While there is a lot of anecdotal evidence that CBD oil improves anxiety, more information is needed, as this 2018 paper
points out. We know that CBD oil can benefit dogs, but plenty more research needs to be done before we understand all the benefits of CBD.
How do I give my dog CBD oil?
If you’re interested in using CBD oil for your dog, there are a few things you need to know.
Firstly, it’s important to find high-quality CBD oil. When it comes to your furry friend, their health is worth the investment. Unfortunately, there are some companies out there that create low-quality CBD oil. Some companies have even created oil claiming that it contains CBD when it does not.
Secondly, the dosage is important. Many people don’t know how much CBD to give their dogs. The amount of oil you give them depends on their breed, size, and condition, as well as the strength of the oil. Often, the product will include instructions on dosing. Bare in mind that CBD can come in the form of oil droplets and CBD-infused dog treats.
It's always advisable to talk to a veterinarian before giving your dog any supplements, as they'll give you specific instructions on the dosage.
to find out how much CBD your dog needs. Is it safe to give my dog CBD oil?
As a dog owner, you’re understandably concerned about whether it’s safe to give your furry family member CBD oil.
CBD oil is safe for dogs. While studies have found cannabis itself can be toxic to dogs
, CBD alone is perfectly safe.
There are a few possible side-effects of CBD oil on dogs, although none are life-threatening. The 2018 survey of veterinarians
mentioned above noted that the only common side-effect of CBD oil was that pets often became sleepy after ingesting it.
Many dog owners wonder: can CBD get my dog high? In short, no. CBD isn’t intoxicating, but another cannabinoid - THC - is. In other words, THC makes you high, not CBD. If your pet has pure CBD oil, they shouldn’t get high at all.
There are multiple benefits of CBD oil for dogs, and scientists are bound to discover many more in the years to come. If you want to give your dog CBD oil, it’s important to do your research and chat to a veterinarian beforehand.
