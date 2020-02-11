The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Philippine Airlines cancel flights to Taiwan over coronavirus

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific said they were cancelling flights to and from Taiwan to manage the risks from the fast spreading virus outbreak.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2020 02:57
Aircraft of Philippines Airlines (PAL) (photo credit: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO)
Aircraft of Philippines Airlines (PAL)
(photo credit: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO)
Philippine Airlines have cancelled flights to Taiwan after the government expanded its travel ban to include all foreigners coming from the island to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.
"These restrictions are in relation to the coronavirus situation, in the interest of public health and safety," PAL spokeswoman Cielo Villaluna said in a statement.
The Bureau of Immigration said late on Monday the travel ban will take effect immediately and will follow the same procedures as in the previously announced restriction that covered China, and its Special Administrative Regions Hong Kong and Macau.
"While not explicitly stated, we have confirmed...that Taiwan is indeed part of the ban, and this expansion shall be implemented immediately", Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.
Filipinos and foreigners with permanent resident visas may be allowed entry but will be turned over to the Bureau of Quarantine for assessment, Morente said.
More than 115,000 Filipinos live and work in Taiwan, mainly in factories and as household helpers.
Taiwan and China have close economic and cultural ties, and the island has reported 18 confirmed cases of the virus. China has reported more than 42,000 cases, by comparison, and over 1,000 deaths, centred on Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.
The World Health Organization has included Taiwan as part of China in its assessment that China is a "high risk" area for the virus, despite Taiwan's complaints that they have a totally separate government and health system and should not be included under China.
This has already prompted Italy to include Taiwan as part of its flight ban from China, to Taiwan's anger.


