Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound suspended due to coronavirus

This is the first time that the Wafk Department calls on Muslims not to arrive at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MARCH 22, 2020 20:14
Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Tourists look at the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, June 21, 2018.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The administration of the Wakf Department announced on Sunday evening that it has decided to suspend prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount) in Jerusalem as of Monday morning due to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The unprecedented decision came in accordance with recommendations by religious and health parties, the Jordanian-controlled Wakf Department said in a statement after holding an emergency meeting in Jerusalem.
The decision means that Muslim worshippers would not be permitted to enter the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque as of Monday morning.
This is the first time that the Wafk Department calls on Muslims not to arrive at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
The statement said that Wakf employees and guards would continue to report to work despite the decision to suspend the prayers.
The statement said that while the Wafk Department took the decision with “bitterness,” it was forced to do so to protect the life and safety of the Muslim worshippers.
In the past few weeks, hundreds of Muslims have been converging on the compound for prayers, ignoring warnings by the Israeli Ministry of Health and other health institutions in Jerusalem.
The decision to close Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers came one day after the chairman of the Wafk Department, Sheikh Abdel Azim Salhab, was fined 5,000 for allowing hundreds of worshippers to gather at the site in violation of the Ministry of Health guidelines.


Tags Temple Mount al-aqsa Coronavirus
