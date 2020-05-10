The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Rats infect humans with hepatitis, reason remains a mystery

A rat strain of hepatitis E is contagious to humans, but no one knows how and medical examinations have not been searching for it internationally.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 10, 2020 14:14
Rats (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Rats
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
An 11th man tested positive last week for a rat strain of hepatitis E since it was found in 2018 that rats are able to infect humans, but doctors have yet to discover how.
The outbreak began in Hong Kong, according to CNN, when a 56-year-old man had post-transplant "abnormal liver functions with no obvious cause."
Hepatitis E attacks the liver and causes a fever, jaundice and makes the liver increase in size. Although he displayed such symptoms, the human strain of the illness was not found in his system. That is when researchers re-developed a broader test which came back with results showing that he has the rat strain of hepatitis E.
The building where he lived was later found to have a rat infestation.
Such infections began popping up repeatedly in Hong Kong and the treatment for the human strain on those infected had mixed results, with the last having been found at the end of April in a 61-year-old man, according to CNN. He baffled scientists in particular, as he had no clear contact with rats.
Because people are not testing for this strain of the virus internationally, there could be many more cases that are simply off the radar at this time. Symptoms are oftentimes too mild to cause concern. One man was found to have the same strain after a visit to Africa in 2019.
While the human strain of the virus is typically transmitted through "fecal contamination of drinking water," researchers have yet to find the reason for the transmission of the rat strain.
Dr. Siddharth Sridhar, a microbiologist who was part of the team that made the discovery, said that there may be hundreds of more cases that have gone undiagnosed.
Scientists have taken to testing street rats for the virus, which allows them to understand where certain clusters of rats with the illness lie.
Because they do not know how the virus is transmitted, however, it has proven difficult to understand the nature of the strain, as numerous people infected with the virus live among smaller populations of rats.
The option of eradicating the rats in the city altogether has proven to be impossible, as the change would be too large and harsh, CNN reports.
Much like what is currently speculated about the rampant COVID-19, hepatitis E is a particular danger to those with compromised immune systems or otherwise vulnerable populations, while the young and healthy are generally speaking not at  risk.
"We need ongoing vigilance in the public to control this unusual infection," Sridhar concluded, according to CNN. "I really hope that public health authorities take the first step and look at how much their populations are actually being exposed to rat hepatitis E."


Tags animals hong kong illness
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The US administration's effective peace work in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Dov Lipman Israeli democracy alive and well – opinion By DOV LIPMAN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by