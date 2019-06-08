Ready for a vacation on the International Space Station?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

NASA is throwing open the doors of the International Space Station (ISS) for commercial business, meaning you could be spending your next vacation in the final frontier, space.



The five-part near-term plan comes as NASA focuses on landing the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, the U.S. agency said in an announcement on June 7.

Private companies will be able to lease part of the ISS as part of the plans. Which means the sky is the limit in terms of possible commercial endeavors. Film crews could, for example, create an entire feature film aboard the floating lab.The plan would create a ‘new economy,’ by enabling the use of government resources for commercial activities, creating the opportunity for private astronaut missions to the space station and enabling commercial destinations in low-Earth orbit, NASA said in a statement.Before commercial activities, like a ‘space-cation’ become possible on the ISS, companies will need to bid for commercial opportunities on the ISS.Though, activities aboard the ISS are not expected to be cheap and remains to be seen what activities will be possible on the ISS.NASA says awards will be made by the end of the fiscal year.The possibility of a vacation above Earth has been floating around for a while.The first ever space hotel is meant to open in 2021 on the Aurora Space Station. Orion Span, which is the company behind the innovative hotel among the stars, believes it could host four lucky (and wealthy) tourists for a period of 12 days for $9.5 mil.These tourists would not only have to be wealth, they'd also need to commit to a three-month training program before leaving Earth. They will however get to experience the unique sensation of floating in space out of the Earth's gravity pull and see our planet from space – a sight few were privileged enough to view.

