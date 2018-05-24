May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Reform to lower prescription drug prices, save up to NIS 200m.

“This is an additional step to reduce the cost of living and make health more accessible to the public."

By
May 24, 2018 19:03
1 minute read.
Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

High-priced prescription drugs will soon become 5% cheaper, thanks to simplification of the mechanism that controls their maximum permitted prices. This will lead to savings of NIS 150m. to NIS 200m., the Treasury and Health ministries announced Wednesday.

“This is an additional step to reduce the cost of living and make health more accessible to the public. This change is part of a series of steps we have taken in the past three years to strengthen the public health system,” Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In the past two years, the ministries have been working on implementing a reform in the mechanism for determining the maximum prices of prescription drugs. Joint staff work included formulating recommendations by an inter-ministerial team, conducting several hearings and consultations with the field and holding half-a-dozen meetings of the price committee.

The committee carried out international reviews and consultations with representatives of health funds and the pharmaceutical companies. It decided to revise the drug price-control model to bring down the prices of expensive prescription drugs and increase the supply of inexpensive medications. The committee’s recommendations include tightening the supervision and regulation and the level of control over generic drugs in which there is competition in the market. The changes will halt the continued erosion of individuals’ co-payments collected by the health funds, the Treasury said.

Until now, drug prices have been determined according to the average price of the products in Belgium, Hungary, Spain and France, or according to the price of a Dutch retailer, whichever is lower. If there is no compatible product in any of the above countries, the maximum price per retailer is determined by the average retail price in UK and Germany. If no price is found for the drug by means of a bid in any of the countries, the producer sets a maximum price; thereafter the drug has been subject to supervision under Chapter 6 of the Supervision Law.

Under the new model, prescription drugs will be divided into two groups according to the level of competition: Group A will include generic and original preparations with competition. Group B will include those drugs of which there are no generic versions.
Requests for price increases will be handled under different supervision rules and according to the average of the three cheapest countries among the seven.


Related Content

Smoking
May 24, 2018
New research laboratory examines secondhand smoke exposure

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut