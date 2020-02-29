Seven Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus

The seventh Israeli is Roni Bargill from Migdal Haemek, who posted on Facebook over the weekend that he had returned from Italy last Saturday and was told by health officials that he could continue his routine as usual. Then, on Thursday, he was instructed to enter isolation, but by then he had come in contact with many people.

“I apologize in advance for any harm I caused anyone,” he wrote on Facebook. “It was obviously done without my knowledge.”



The Health Ministry over the weekend released an emergency report of Bargill’s whereabouts, which include his local Shufersal and an restaurant in Afula. Israelis who suspect they might have coronavirus should call the Magen David Adom hotline for consultation.

All of the Israelis who have thus far been diagnosed with the virus have entered isolation at Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, including Bargill.



The seven Israelis are calculated as follows: Three Israelis who returned from Italy last week have tested positive for the virus, plus one of their spouses. In addition, there were two Israelis who returned under close supervision from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were diagnosed with COVID-19 while they were already in isolation at Sheba. In addition, an Israeli who contracted the virus while aboard the ship and was treated in Japan and then released to Israel on Friday, tested positive upon arrival. As a result of the growing number of cases in Italy, El Al announced it was suspending flight to the European country on Friday. In addition, El Al said all flights to Thailand will be cancelled starting Monday. The Education Ministry has cancelled all student trips abroad and said it will not approve requests for other delegations until further notice. According to the February 28 WHO report, which was sent to the press on Saturday, there are 83,652 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 78,691 in China. Outside of China, there are 4,691 cases. The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Saturday that there are seven cases in its country, too. According to the February 28 WHO report, which was sent to the press on Saturday, there are 83,652 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 78,691 in China. Outside of China, there are 4,691 cases.The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Saturday that there are seven cases in its country, too.

Seven Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Health Ministry, which is asking anyone who came in contact with the patients to enter isolation and get themselves checked.