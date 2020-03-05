The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Sheba cancer scientist to receive Israel Prize for Medical Science

Prof. Rechavi has dedicated his life to researching the genetic aspects of various cancers, including RNA sequencing, and has published 330 scientific papers in various medical journals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 5, 2020 18:06
Prof. Gideon Rechavi. (photo credit: SHEBA MEDICAL CENTER)
Prof. Gideon Rechavi, the world-renowned head of Sheba Medical Center’s Cancer Research Center, is set to receive the Israel Prize for Medical Science at a special ceremony on April 20.
Doctors and scientists at the research center are engaged in state-of-the-art clinical and pre-clinical research, which brings the most advanced diagnostic and treatment modalities to cancer patients. Various advanced technologies are employed and constantly improved, such as gene sequencing, microarrays, bioinformatics, molecular cytogenetics, stem cells and more.
“We are very proud of this achievement," said Prof. Yitshak Kreiss director-general of Sheba Medical Center. "Prof. Rechavi is well deserving of this prestigious award, working day and night to find novel ways to treat cancer.”
The Ramat Gan-based Sheba Medical Center is one of the most famous hospitals in Israel, and was recently ranked the No. 9 hospital in the world by Newsweek.
Recently, the hospital made headlines for its state-of-the-art isolation and treatment facilities for the coronavirus outbreak.


