The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Technology v Coronavirus: Experts optimistic innovation can outduel nature

Virtual conference explores ways that advanced products and systems can be used to fight global pandemic.

By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE  
MARCH 25, 2020 09:15
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Lake Success, New York (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
A medical technologist tests a respiratory panel at Northwell Health Labs, where the same test will be used on the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Lake Success, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Amid a raging pandemic the likes of which most, if not all, have never experienced, business, political and health care leaders convened a virtual conference to discuss ways to harness technology to help combat the coronavirus.
The session, titled “The Corona Wakeup Call: Innovation and Startups,” was organized and moderated by Erel Margalit, founder and head of the Israel-based investment firm Jerusalem Venture Partners.
“The more we are coordinating, the more collaboration there is and the more governmental policies complement each other, the better our chance over the next weeks of perhaps containing the virus,” Margalit said when opening the event.
“Those holding public office and those running start-ups are working to make a big difference everywhere,” he asserted.
Among the speakers was Davide Falascon, chief innovation officer of Italy, where about 69,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus have caused over 6,000 deaths. He noted that the ongoing national crisis had not prevented Rome from “activating measures to improve living conditions.”
For example, the Ministry of Innovation, in conjunction with other public institutions, has introduced a new program called Solidarietà Digitale.
“The initiative leverages the willingness of companies to offer digital services for free to those restricted at home,” Falascon said. “This allows people to improve their connectivity and better pass the time. We know after two weeks [of quarantine] that they are suffering.”
Meanwhile, concern is growing in the United States, where authorities have reported 53,000 cases of coronavirus and over 680 deaths. Some 5% of the diagnoses were made in New York City, which is taking steps to reinforce its health care system.
“Our priorities right now are identifying additional hospitals and medical space due to the surge of [coronavirus] patients, as well as finding new sources of supplies and industry staff,” Lindsay Clinton, executive vice president of industry and innovation at the New York City Economic Development Corporation, explained to the online audience.
She highlighted that her organization had made a conscientious decision to invest in setting up local chains of production for emergency items whose members are now being called to action.
“We have had programming in hardware manufacturing for a number of years and this has created a really vibrant community,” Clinton said. “So, when we reached out only 48 hours ago and asked, ‘we need face shields, what can you do,’ in less than a day we had prototypes. By the end of the week, we will have about 10,000 units and by next Tuesday there will be 120,000 [masks].”
The conference – the first in a series of business-related webinars on tackling coronavirus – comes as the number of worldwide cases approached 420,000, of which over 18,000 resulted in death. By contrast, more than 108,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the pathogen.
In the Middle East, some 33,000 cases of the virus have been reported, prompting many countries to impose complete lockdowns.
“The governments here are really doing their best to stop the spread of the illness,” said Dubai-based Kamal Ghribi, chairman of GK Investments, which owns and operates medical facilities across the region. “I visited hospitals yesterday and there were only 26 people with COVID-19 in intensive care, which is a [relatively] low figure.
“We have learned from other nations such as China and Italy what steps need to be taken to lessen the severity of the outbreak,” Ghibri continued. “You cannot walk on the streets anymore in the [United Arab Emirates]. Everything is closed, there is nowhere to go.”
Iran, the hardest-hit Mideast nation, has more than 24,000 citizens infected with COVID-19 – including dozens of high-ranking officials – with authorities reporting over 1,900 deaths. In Israel, the Health Ministry on Tuesday raised the number of diagnoses to 1,930, a jump of about 500 in the latest 24-hour period.
Another theme of the virtual conference was the need for established companies to adapt to near-unprecedented circumstances.
One example is AstraZeneca, the largest multi-national pharmaceutical company operating in China. It played a role in helping Beijing confront the coronavirus, which originated in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province.
“Our response there was multitiered and initially focused on the vital task of maintaining supplies [of medications],” Ohad Goldberg, general manager of AstraZeneca Israel, said. “This required separating employees’ shifts and implementing enhanced sterilization techniques.
“Then, there was a massive contribution – not only monetary but also in terms of products – to the local Chinese government, and we were working hand-in-hand with officials,” Goldberg added. “That we were able to maintain business-as-usual, even while providing additional critical services and engaging with [Chinese] physicians – it was a seamless transition.”
In this respect, he emphasized that the pandemic has induced many corporations to fundamentally rethink the way they function.
“What we have seen is a drastic need to move all our interactions, both with doctors and patients, to digital mediums,” Goldberg elaborated. “Things that we had planned for 2023 or 2025 have been implemented. In one week, we have become a virtual organization.”
Indeed, participants in Tuesday’s discussion were optimistic that human ingenuity would, in this instance, eventually outduel Mother Nature.
“We were collecting data on the coronavirus when, on February 1, we received a directive from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to shift all our resources to this issue,” said Dr. Eran Zehavy, who is spearheading the program against the coronavirus at the cutting-edge, state-sponsored Israel Institute for Biological Research. “Our major goals are to develop a vaccine and neutralizing antibodies [to be used] as treatment. … The challenges are enormous and we are working with other companies, including start-ups that we trust.
“The vaccine,” Zehavy concluded, “has been in development for almost three months … and we have already seen some very good and encouraging results.”
For more stories, go to themedialine.org


Tags health technology Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Do the right thing, Yuli Edelstein By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Isi Leibler Stop the madness, Blue and White! Form a national-unity government now! By ISI LEIBLER

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
4 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
5 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by