Telemedicine conference at Sheba a next step in future of Israeli medicine

A LOOK at Sheba Medical Center doctors and nurses using the latest in cutting-edge technology. (photo credit: Courtesy)

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

More than 200 doctors, health insurance providers, Ministry of Health professionals and healthtech leaders will come together Monday for the first-ever telemedicine conference being run by an Israeli hospital.





“This meeting is about the future of medicine,” said Dr. Galia Barkai, head of telemedicine services at Sheba Medical Center.

Telemedicine is defined as the remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology. Barkai said that in Israel it is now understood that there are not enough hospital beds to accommodate, nor providers to care for, Israel’s growing population and their increasing medical needs. Moreover, she said, sick people prefer to be at home.

Modern technologies could be the solution.

Barkai said the digital era has ushered in a disruptive revolution in the way hospitals are going about treating their patients inside and outside their medical facilities. The rapid transformation in implementing various digital and telemedicine technologies to keep patients healthier is at the heart of Sheba Medical Center's innovative healthcare metamorphosis, led by a center it calls ARC, an acronym for accelerate, redesign, collaborate.



Monday's conference will include presentations by some of the top game-changers within the hospital’s digital health/telemedicine ecosystem. Among the presenters will be Dr. Robert Klempfner, head of Sheba’s Cardiac Rehab Center and Scientific Director of ARC. He will talk about new methods for treating cardiac rehabilitation patients.

The standard cardiac rehabilitation outpatient program includes a tailored exercise program, education and support in making lifestyle changes. Klempfner said patients visit Sheba twice weekly for in-person consultation and monitoring. This program is covered by Israeli health insurance. However, Klempfner said it is not ideal. Currently, Sheba sees 900 cardiac rehabilitation patients per month and is at capacity. Additionally, visiting the hospital twice monthly greatly interferes with patients’ quality of life.

“Patients have to go back to work, they have a family and many other issues that make it difficult to arrive at Sheba twice a week,” Klempfner said.

These challenges led him and his team to launch Sheba’s cardiac telemedicine program. Patients are given a smartwatch designed by Datos, a technology company that strives to help healthcare organizations manage patients remotely on a large scale at a fraction of the current costs. The watch is loaded with a special application co-developed by Sheba and the company for cardiac rehabilitation patients.

Those who participate in the program are given a personalized program, designed by the patient’s cardiologist and nurses, and uploaded to the smartwatch application. The patient is assigned specific daily tasks and a series of evaluations of those tasks and various other health identifiers, such as heart rate, number of steps taken and answers to a standard depression questionnaire. The data is transmitted to Sheba’s command and control center from anywhere the patients resides from Jerusalem to South Africa.

Currently, about 100 patients participate in the program, which is fully reimbursed by the National Insurance program.

“Israel is one of the only states in the world where insurance reimburses tele-cardiac rehabilitation like regular rehabilitation,” Klempfner said.

He described a movement in Israel into the era of digital health and attempts to redesign medicine rather than using digital tools “just to improve processes.”

“Our system needs significant improvement and we firmly believe technology is the major driver for revolution,” Klempfner said.

He said change will come through a “confluence of technologies: Artificial intelligence is one major thing, but it is also surgical robots, it is a new pill that transmits information when it comes into contact with gastric acid, so doctors know if patient took it.”

It is virtual nurses to greet patients, smartphones and wearables that monitor patient activities, and CAT scans and MRIs being administered from afar in times of medical need.

Klempfner said that Sheba has invested a significant amount of development money to bring Israel forward in this arena and that the telemedicine conference is part of those efforts.

“We want to design hospital of future,” he said. “What is the hospital of the future? This is not just about architecture, but what will be the rules of the future hospital and if some care can be transferred home in what we call hospitals at home.

“We are the startup nation,” he continued. “So, why not be the startup nation for health?”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



