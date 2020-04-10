The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Top 10 Israeli coronavirus cities

Government considering extending restrictions on Jerusalem * More than 10,000 people infected * 93 dead

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
APRIL 10, 2020 11:30
Border Police go about coronavirus inspections in Mea Shearim, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Border Police go about coronavirus inspections in Mea Shearim, a haredi neighborhood in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
As the number of coronavirus patients in Israel surged past 10,000 on Friday morning leaving 93 people dead, the government lifted some of the restrictions on most of the country.
A heated late-night phone meeting of the special ministerial committee on coronavirus led to an announcement by the government that the public could return to their pre-Passover coronavirus routines. In general, people are still expected to work from home and not venture out more than around 100 meters from home. However, citizens may now travel from city to city without having to pass Police-run checkpoints. 
The closure on Bnei Brak has been extended five days and some restrictions slightly altered to allow for more freedom of movement. Residents can go out to work, to receive essential medical care, for the funeral of a member of their nuclear family or to transfer a minor child to their ex-spouse. 
Regarding Jerusalem, no decision has yet been made. The Health Ministry is advocating to keep Jerusalem divided into seven districts and residents adhering to Passover restrictions. An announcement is expected on Friday. 
Jerusalem and Bnei Brak have the highest number of coronavirus cases in Israel: 1,780 and 1,681, according to a report by the Health Ministry that was released Friday morning.
Other cities that make the top 10 list: Tel Aviv (434), Elad (226), Ashkelon (220), Petah Tikva (191), Rishon Lezion (187), Modi’in Illit (184), Beit Shemesh (177) and Ashdod (168).
Per capita, the top three cities are Bnei Brak, the settlement of Efrat and Elad.
The cities who have seen the greatest increase in coronavirus cases in the last three days: Bnei Brak (+7%), Tiberius (+7%), Safed (+6%) and Jerusalem (+4%).
For the first time, the Health Ministry also offered information about the number of sick people in Arab cities and towns, which reflect much lower numbers of infected despite an increase in the amount of tests being conducted.
The top five cities are: Tamara (16), Baqa al-Gharbiyye (11), Tayibe (9), Sakhnin (6) and Mgarr (6).
Of the 10,095 infected Israelis, some 164 are in serious condition, including 125 who are intubated. Some 1,061 Israelis have recovered from the novel virus.
Police are preparing for Sunday when a new order goes into place requiring that all Israelis over the age of six wear masks in public spaces. Until now, this has been a Health Ministry recommendation but not fines were issued. 


