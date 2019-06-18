Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Two planets which might support life found orbiting a red sun

The Teegarden's star, known since 2003, now found to have two planets who might have water on them circling it.

By
June 18, 2019 21:55
1 minute read.
The planet Proxima b orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System, is seen in an undated artist's impression. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Twelve light years away from Earth is Teegarden’s star, a star roughly twice as big and twice as old as the sun in our solar system.

Now, an international team of scientists, which included Israeli scientists from the Weizmann institute, say that this red sun has two planets nearby which, possibly, could contain life. 
 
Claiming that both planets “are potentially habitable,” Dr. Ignasi Ribas from the Institute of Space Studies of Catalonia told the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics that eventually we will see “if they are actually habitable and, perhaps, even inhabited,” National Geographic reported.

Ribas and his team found the planets while working at the Calar Alto Observatory. 
 
University of Göttingen researcher Mathias Zechmeister explained to phys.org that both planets are in the "inhabitable zone," which means water might be found on them.
 
The star was named after the person who found it, NASA astrophysicist Bonnard Teegarden. It is an ultra-cool M dwarf, meaning most light it emits is infrared. 

The two planets circling it complete their orbits in 4.9 earth-days (Teegarden’s star b) and 11.4 days (Teegarden’s star c) respectively. 
 
These planets are the 10th and 11th planets to be discovered since 2016 when the Spanish-German efforts to discover new planets began. 


 


