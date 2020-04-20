United Hatzalah's Eli Beer recovers from coronavirus, returning to Israel

United Hatzalah president Eli Beer is expected to arrive back in Israel Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly one month suffering from coronavirus in a Miami hospital.

“He’s been everywhere, and now it is time for him to come home to his small family and his huge family at United Hatzalah,” his wife, Gitty Beer told The Jerusalem Post.

She said her husband had been in India and London before Miami, where he caught coronavirus. She has not seen him for four months.

Beer was seriously ill and forced into a coronavirus induced coma. He spent nearly two weeks intubated, after contracting the disease while on a fundraising trip for his organization.

Gitty Beer said that the organization did not stop operating in her husband's absence. Herself a United Hatzalah volunteer, she said that she delivered two babies while he was away and continued to drive her Hatzalah ambulance. Before being intubated, he recorded a video in which he explained his predicament to the public, "My situation is difficult, my breathing is getting worse... I need you to keep davening [praying] and keep doing mitzvahs."

On Monday, the organization was celebrating, as Beer boarded a special flight from the US to Israel.

“God is rejoicing today,” said United Hatzalah director-general Eli Polk. “Thank you for the prayers, hopes, life-saving work and good deeds” he said in a message to United Hatzalah volunteers.

“We will continue to prayer for Eliezer Yehuda ben Chaya for a complete healing so he can return to leading our organization,” he concluded.