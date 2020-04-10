United Hatzalah's Eli Beer wakes up from coronavirus coma

Beer, the head of the country’s second-largest emergency medical service, spoke to his family in Israel from the hospital, according to the report.



He had contracted the novel virus while on a fundraising mission in the States after coming in contact with a rabbi of a local synagogue who had also been diagnosed with He had contracted the novel virus while on a fundraising mission in the States after coming in contact with a rabbi of a local synagogue who had also been diagnosed with coronavirus

In mid-March, as Beer entered the hospital, he spoke to The Jerusalem Post: “I am in the ICU and waiting for results tomorrow, but most probably I do have it.” Soon after, his test came back positive and he quickly digressed.

In a video message before being intubated, Beer asked his supporters to pray, "My situation is difficult, my breathing is getting worse... I need you to keep davening [praying] and keep doing mitzvahs."

Florida has a high number of infected people. So far, there are near 17,000 cases in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health, and over 370 people have died.