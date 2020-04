United Hatzalah's Eli Beer wakes up from coronavirus coma

Beer, the head of the country’s second-largest emergency medical service, spoke to his family in Israel from the hospital, according to the report.



He had contracted the novel virus while on a fundraising mission in the States after coming in contact with a rabbi of a local synagogue who had also been diagnosed with coronavirus

In mid-March, as Beer entered the hospital, he spoke to The Jerusalem Post: “I am in the ICU and waiting for results tomorrow, but most probably I do have it.” Soon after, his test came back positive and he quickly digressed.

In a video message before being intubated, Beer asked his supporters to pray, "My situation is difficult, my breathing is getting worse... I need you to keep davening [praying] and keep doing mitzvahs."

Florida has a high number of infected people. So far, there are near 17,000 cases in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health, and over 370 people have died.

United Hatzalah president, Eli Beer , who was intubated in a Miami hospital with coronavirus has woken up, according to a report by the organization. He had been anesthetized and on a ventilator for three weeks.