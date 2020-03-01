Wash hands to prevent coronavirus using the CDC official guideline

With there being no vaccine for the coronavirus and due to the ineffectiveness of facemasks, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has advised people to follow one of the most effective ways of staying uninfected: Washing your hands.However, it's important to wash your hands in the right way, so the CDC has provided official guidelines on how to wash your hands in five simple steps. 1. Wet your hands with clean running water, and then apply soap after turning off the tap.2. Rub your hands together with soap, making sure to lather the palms, back of the hands, between fingers and under the nails.3. Scrub your hands for no less than 20 seconds. The CDC advises humming the song "Happy Birthday" from beginning to end twice to keep time.4. Rinse your hands thoroughly under clean running water.5. Dry your hands using either a clean towel or by air-drying them.Though washing your hands is the most effective way to get rid of germs and sanitize yourself, alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used if soap and water is not readily available. However, the CDC warns that the sanitizers must contain at last 60% alcohol, and warns that they do not get rid of all germs, as well as harmful chemicals like pesticides and heavy metals.In order to properly use hand sanitizer, the CDC has also provided a guide on how to do so in three simple steps.1. Apply the gel to the palm of one hand, using the correct amount specified on the label.2. Rub your hands together thoroughly.3. Rub the gel through all surfaces of the hands and fingers until they are dry, which should take 20 seconds.However, children should be kept out of reach of hand sanitizer, and it can cause alcohol poisoning if multiple mouthfuls are consumed.