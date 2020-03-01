The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
With 5,630 Israelis in isolation, Health Ministry says ‘go vote’

“The Health Ministry is asking to exercise its democratic right."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MARCH 1, 2020 16:54
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds an emergency meeting on the coronavirus epidemic. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds an emergency meeting on the coronavirus epidemic.
(photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)
Go out and vote is the message the Health Ministry sent to the public Sunday ahead of the March 2 election.
“The Health Ministry is asking to exercise its democratic right,” said Moshe Bar Siman Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry. “Everything is under control.”
The polling stations in Israel are safe from coronavirus exposure and therefore it is safe to go vote, Simon Tov said in a release. People who are under quarantine have designated voting booths and will not cast their ballots at the general voting stations.
Moreover, according to Siman Tov, the Health Ministry has a list of all 5,630 Israelis under quarantine and is in direct contact with them.
“A person who has signs of illness may not vote, not even at the designated coronavirus voting stations,” he said.
The Health Ministry recommended that voters pay attention to the rules of good hygiene and said that ministry representatives will be in the field to provide updates as necessary. In addition, the ministry is in contact with police to maintain public order.
At the same time, Simon Tov cautioned against believing updates from anyone but the Health Ministry.
Last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that fake news about the threat of the coronavirus could be used to influence voters and sway the election. On Sunday, rumors swelled that the prime minister’s campaign would be targeting voters with recorded messages about the threat, as well.


