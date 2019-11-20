Thanksgiving in Jerusalem

There are many fascinating aspects to living in Jerusalem. My favorite is the heterogeneous and varied nature of the people I live among and learning about their cultures and family traditions. The olim community, which I am part of, is very much part of the Jerusalem demographic and makes the Jewish capital a colorful and rich city.The concept of Thanksgiving is rated highly in Judaism. Showing thanks – hakarat hatov – is central to our relationships with God and those around us. In fact during Temple times, a special sacrifice was brought, the korban todah, for precisely that reason – to show thanks. The Talmud lists four types of people who are obligated to bring a korban torah – one who returns from travel at sea; one who returns from a journey in the wilderness; one who is released from prison; and one who recovers from an illness.