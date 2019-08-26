A Trump, Rouhani meeting in the works? - analysis

Only in the era of US President Donald Trump could there be a possible meeting in the works between him and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani within weeks at the same time as both sides massively escalate their rhetoric, military actions and as the US escalates its maximum economic pressure campaign.



Is this for real?

The answer is maybe.It certainly is not out of nowhere.First, both Trump and Rouhani said the idea is feasible in the same day - an unprecedented sign of diplomatic potential.Second, during the 32 months of his presidency, Trump has alternately threatened to bomb Iran into the stone age with multiple rounds of asking for bilateral talks.Until now, Iran has rejected Trump's multiple offers of talks out of hand.It has demanded an end to all US sanctions before it would discuss the nuclear standoff and has refused any change to the 2015 nuclear deal.This was a nonstarter for the US.While Trump has floated the idea of a summit, Mike Pompeo, his secretary of state, has said there would be no sanctions removal without Iran fulfilling a 12-point plan that would essentially mean transforming itself overnight into a peaceful western democracy, or at least regime change.Since most of the 12 points on Pompeo's list are non-starters, why the sudden optimism?The key seems to be a new formula suggested by France in which neither side completely changes its position, but both sides give a bit.Iran has essentially said it would enter talks if the US permitted its oil exports to rise up from a current estimated gutter-low of 100,000 barrels a day back up to 700,000 barrels per day.The Islamic republic has also said that it would expect that number to rise to 1,500,000 barrels per day during the process.Prior to the US maximum pressure campaign, Tehran was exporting around 2,000,000 barrels per day and until the US ended its waivers to eight key Iran-trade partners in May, it was still exporting around 1,000,000 barrels per day.This means that the US could probably get Iran to its 700,000 barrels goal merely by restoring the waivers temporarily, and without having to remove the primary sanctions.The US could also do this for a set temporary period to give talks a chance, but to keep holding the issue over Iran if talks failed.In return, Tehran has said it would likely return to compliance with the deal.While Iran's violations of the 2015 deal which started in recent months have been limited, with no progress, it was expected to escalate its violations in about two weeks.If it escalated its violations, Trump would suddenly have to think more seriously about using force to stop a potential breakout to a bomb by the Islamic republic, and he has shown a tremendous lack of enthusiasm for using force.So there might be a formula for starting talks. And since Trump is happy to do high level leader summits even before he has a deal - see North Korea- maybe he and Rouhani might even meet.But that is likely as far as it will go before November 2020.Although this might be a real opening to a new comprehensive deal to avoid further escalation with both sides have tried to avoid, Iran has not shown any signs of changing its basic behavior or nuclear positions in a way that the US under Trump would accept.Iran even went out of the way to say that even if there are talks, it would still not make any concessions regarding its ballistic missile program.All of this means that this is probably Iran's back-up program.In case Trump wins reelection, it can have a diplomatic process moving forward which might get it some relief.Maybe if he gets reelected, it might even make bigger concessions.If he is not reelected, then it can hold off on a deal until it sees what a new US president might offer.Israel will be watching like a hawk over developments and pushing for only a deal that addresses all of its concerns.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });