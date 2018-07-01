A quarter of Israelis worried Trump's peace plan's price will be too high

US President Donald Trump (R) welcomes Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on May 3, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A quarter of Israelis fear that President Donald Trump will exact a price from Israel in the peace plan the White House plans to reveal in the coming weeks, a new poll revealed on Sunday.
Taken by Smith Consulting on behalf of the Middle East Forum and the Israel Victory Project
, the poll revealed that only 21% of Jewish Israelis are concerned with the possibility that Trump will recognize a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. 62% do not believe that it will happen at all. The poll included a representative sample of 800 Jewish adults in Israel.
Most Israelis are not concerned with the upcoming presentation of the American peace plan. The survey found that 59% of Jewish Israelis consider Trump to be the most pro-Israeli president ever, compared to just 25% who were concerned that he might “set a price” for his support of Israel.
However, despite Trump’s decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem, most Israelis still consider Jerusalem and the refugee issue to be the biggest obstacle to solve; 24% consider Jerusalem the greatest obstacle to settling the conflict and 25% believe that the refugee issue is the toughest to crack.
The full findings of the poll will be presented at the Israel Victory Caucus convention at the Knesset on Tuesday.
While it is unclear what “victory” exactly means, according to the poll, 65% of the Jewish public in Israel believe that Israel must attain victory in military clashes with the Palestinians in order to end the conflict.
“The surveys convey a clear message to the Israeli leadership, stating that they must change the approach taken to solve the conflict thus far,” Gregg Roman, CEO of the Middle East Forum. “We are witnessing a cross-partisan process of awakening of people who have lost faith in political processes, such as Oslo, and who understand the need for victory and conclusion.”