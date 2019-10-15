Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

ABC News apologizes for broadcasting fake video of bombings in Syria

The video is reportedly from Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky.

By
October 15, 2019 04:55
1 minute read.
Smoke rises near the border town of Tel Abyad, Syria, October 12, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI/FILE PHOTO)

ABC News apologized after the network aired a video that it claimed to be Turkey's military bombing Kurdish civilians in Syria. The video is reportedly from Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky, and according to Fox News, is identical to a video entitled “Knob Creek night shoot 2017.”

The clip aired during Sunday's  “ABC World News Tonight,” hosted by Tom Llamas.

"CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight" Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error," ABC World News and Good Morning America tweeted on Monday.



An ABC News spokesman told Mediaite, “We’ve taken down video that aired on ‘World News Tonight Sunday’ and ‘Good Morning America’ this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error.”

The network has launched an investigation into the incident, according to the Washington Times. The clip has been removed from the network's YouTube page and its website.



