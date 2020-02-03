Always Sunny's Charlie Day meets Gal Gadot in Tide Super Bowl commercial

Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day and Israeli superstar Gal Gadot were featured together in a Super Bowl Tide commercial Sunday.The advertising theme of the night was a red sauce stain on Charlie's white button-up shirt, which was besmirched in the first commercial by the wing-sauced hands of a female friend of the Always Sunny co-star (Emily Hampshire) while attending a Super Bowl party. Hampshire within the fiasco declares that "later" is the best time to do laundry. But when is later?! Charlie would like to know.Throughout the five commercials, Charlie searches for the right time to wash his blemished shirt - going on a journey through time along the way. Gadot jumped into one of the commercials, quite literally, as Wonder Woman promoting Tide and her upcoming movie all-within a 15-second Sunday advertisement.The second commercial in the series projects Charlie back in 1436, where he gets to meet the Bud Light Knight in a crossover advertisement for Bud Light and Tide. Again, not the right time to do laundry.In the third commercial, Charlie appears at a mall in 1984, weirdly enough with his laundry basket in hand, when Gadot swings into screen on her Golden Lasso up to the third tier of the complex extending her hand out to Charlie saying, "we won't be doing that (the laundry) today."The fourth advertisement episode is a 15-second crossover advertisement for Tide and The Masked Singer, which was airing directly after the game. Charlie interrupts what looks like an advertisement for the musical talent show to ask, "what happened to Super Bowl now and laundry later. Now we're talking turtles and lamas doing... You know what, it's fine. I'll do it later."The culminating advertisement features a reunion between Charlie and Hampshire, at a time in the future when Charlie finally had the chance to wash his shirt.In their chance park meeting, Charlie explains to Hampshire that the Heavy Duty Tide Pods worked in the end. However, when Hampshire goes to congratulate Charlie, she wipes an unidentified white sauce into his cashmere sweater - bringing the laundry state of affairs back to square one.While Tide Pods are already available for purchase, Wonder Woman will be coming to a theater near you June 4, 2020.