The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Always Sunny's Charlie Day meets Gal Gadot in Tide Super Bowl commercial

The culminating advertisement features a reunion between Charlie and Hampshire, at a time in the future when Charlie finally had the chance to wash his shirt.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 11:25
Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman (photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman
(photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day and Israeli superstar Gal Gadot were featured together in a Super Bowl Tide commercial Sunday.
The advertising theme of the night was a red sauce stain on Charlie's white button-up shirt, which was besmirched in the first commercial by the wing-sauced hands of a female friend of the Always Sunny co-star (Emily Hampshire) while attending a Super Bowl party. Hampshire within the fiasco declares that "later" is the best time to do laundry. But when is later?! Charlie would like to know.
Throughout the five commercials, Charlie searches for the right time to wash his blemished shirt - going on a journey through time along the way. Gadot jumped into one of the commercials, quite literally, as Wonder Woman promoting Tide and her upcoming movie all-within a 15-second Sunday advertisement.
The second commercial in the series projects Charlie back in 1436, where he gets to meet the Bud Light Knight in a crossover advertisement for Bud Light and Tide. Again, not the right time to do laundry.
In the third commercial, Charlie appears at a mall in 1984, weirdly enough with his laundry basket in hand, when Gadot swings into screen on her Golden Lasso up to the third tier of the complex extending her hand out to Charlie saying, "we won't be doing that (the laundry) today."
The fourth advertisement episode is a 15-second crossover advertisement for Tide and The Masked Singer, which was airing directly after the game. Charlie interrupts what looks like an advertisement for the musical talent show to ask, "what happened to Super Bowl now and laundry later. Now we're talking turtles and lamas doing... You know what, it's fine. I'll do it later."
The culminating advertisement features a reunion between Charlie and Hampshire, at a time in the future when Charlie finally had the chance to wash his shirt.
In their chance park meeting, Charlie explains to Hampshire that the Heavy Duty Tide Pods worked in the end. However, when Hampshire goes to congratulate Charlie, she wipes an unidentified white sauce into his cashmere sweater - bringing the laundry state of affairs back to square one.

While Tide Pods are already available for purchase, Wonder Woman will be coming to a theater near you June 4, 2020.


Tags Gal Gadot Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Tide Charlie Day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo For the Trump peace plan to work, Palestinians must give peace a chance By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef This is no 'Deal of the Century' for the Palestinians - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eytan Gilboa The ‘March of Return’: Hamas’ dirty war against Israel By EYTAN GILBOA
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by