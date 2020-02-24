The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amazon in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, antisemitic books

Seventy-five years after the liberation of the Nazi German Auschwitz death camp by Soviet troops, world leaders and activists have called for action against rising antisemitism.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2020 08:38
The Auschwitz Memorial criticized Amazon on Sunday for fictitious depictions of the Holocaust in its Prime series Hunters and for selling books of Nazi propaganda.
"Hunters," released on Friday and starring Al Pacino, features a team of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in the United States.
However, the series has faced accusations of bad taste, particularly for depicting fictional atrocities in Nazi death camps, such as a game of human chess in which people are killed when a piece is taken.
"Inventing a fake game of human chess for @huntersonprime is not only dangerous foolishness & caricature. It also welcomes future deniers," the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted.
"We honor the victims by preserving factual accuracy."
The Auschwitz Memorial is responsible for preserving the Nazi German death camp in southern Poland, where more than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease.
"While Hunters is a dramatic narrative series, with largely fictional characters, it is inspired by true events. But it is not documentary. And it was never purported to be," David Weil, creator and executive producer of 'Hunters' said in a statement.
"In speaking to the 'chess match' scene specifically… this is a fictionalized event. Why did I feel this scene was important to script and place in series? To most powerfully counteract the revisionist narrative that whitewashes Nazi perpetration, by showcasing the most extreme – and representationally truthful – sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims," Weil added.
The Memorial also criticized Amazon for selling antisemitic books.
On Friday, the Memorial retweeted a letter from the Holocaust Educational Trust to Amazon asking that antisemitic children's books by Nazi Julius Streicher, who was executed for crimes against humanity, be removed from sale.
"When you decide to make a profit on selling vicious antisemitic Nazi propaganda published without any critical comment or context, you need to remember that those words led not only to the #Holocaust but also many other hate crimes," the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted on Sunday.
"As a bookseller, we are mindful of book censorship throughout history, and we do not take this lightly. We believe that providing access to written speech is important, including books that some may find objectionable," an Amazon spokesman said in a comment emailed to Reuters.
In December, Amazon withdrew from sale products decorated with images of Auschwitz, including Christmas decorations, after the Memorial complained.
Separately, prosecutors launched an investigation into a primary school in the Polish town of Labunie, which staged a reenactment of Auschwitz with children dressed as prisoners being gassed, local media reported.
The school is accused of promoting fascism in the performance in December. It could not immediately be reached for comment.


