Are social media companies inadvertently hiding info on Florida terrorist?

Several days after the Friday attack at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, the public is still seeking questions about the incident. As with other recent terror attacks, from New Zealand to Sri Lanka, social media giants are in the spotlight. This is in part because they tend to be the go-to place for terrorists to post content such as manifestos or videos of their crimes. But it is also where terrorists tend to have built up a digital footprint through years, shedding light on their radicalization process.However in the case in Florida, even as the FBI said it was presuming the attack was an act of terror, social media giants were working to scrub the history of the attacker, leaving the public and investigators potentially in the dark about motivates, radicalization and friend networks or even learning about supporters and assistance the perpetrator may have had. CNN reported that a Twitter account with the handle @MZMD_SHAMRANI had posted a message prior to the attack saying it was in response to American “crimes.” That tweet was noticed by SITE Intelligence Group and has been reported elsewhere. We know that this Twitter account was created in 2012 but was “taken down on Friday,” according to CNN. A spokeswoman for Twitter said that the account was suspended but told CNN “that’s all we have to share.”Unlike with print media or radio and other platforms, where there is a record one could go back and listen to, or take out of a library as one would Mein Kampf, with digital online media once an account is deleted it’s hard to ever find records of it. There is no freedom of information act request that can be made and corporations appear to have absolute control over potential evidence in terror cases like this. Governments also play a role in this by banning the dissemination of manifestos or even trying to shut down internet and social media in the wake of attacks. Social media companies have absolute control the way that most other corporations lack on information. For instance a credit card company finding out that a person linked to one of its cards doesn’t simply delete the person’s accounts and pretend he or she never existed. When a person is deceased there are death certificates and other information that would be provided. But social media have no such responsibilities and there are no laws underpinning them archiving information on current and past users.The system is opaque and law enforcement appears to be at the mercy of whether the companies even want to share the information before scrubbing their sites of the account of the person linked to the attack. They don’t even require a request from law enforcement or pertinent information often before taking the steps within hours of an incident. Probably never before in history has the existence of someone been so easily removed, even in Stalin’s Russia it would take time to cut them out of official photographs and destroy documents related to them.We now know that several students attended a dinner party at the suspect’s house and videotaped the shooting. In addition other Saudi students watched from a car, an official said to The Guardian. According to this report ten Saudi students are being held on the base while “several others were unaccounted for.”The Soufan Center notes that the incident raises serious questions about the vetting procedures by both Saudi Arabia and the United States when it comes to identifying individuals who may be radicalized or planning to commit attacks. Several reports indicate the perpetrator posted a “manifesto” prior to the attack. However it appears that sharing that manifesto can result in being banned or suspended from social media. So we have little way of knowing what the perpetrator thought and that leaves the public in the dark about reporting subsequent radicalization. Governments tell the public “if you see something, say something,” but at the same time the larger message is “don’t see anything,” because every trace of what terrorists think and believe is washed away immediately after their attacks and replaced with secondary source reporting on “he expressed sympathy for Al Qaeda’s Bin Laden.” The public can’t identify what might be a similar case because they can’t see the primary material. The public is encouraged often to look away or to rely on law enforcement to conduct an investigation without any public assistance or input. That is because much of the information has disappeared.The problem with rapid deletion of accounts is that every social media account shows a clear trajectory of the person’s posts and “likes.” Leaving that for open source investigators to look at, to learn from and spot warning signs can be helpful. For instance the Florida shooter was allegedly an AL-Qaeda supporter, of which there have been few recently. Did he use certain terms or links that are now being shared by a new generation of Al Qaeda that needs to be examined by the public and governments to see how the information might be flowing not only in Saudi Arabia and the US but potentially in Asia, Africa and other places. We don’t know because the information is gone.But there is no open discussion in most countries about this issue. Even when an archive is downloaded of a terrorist’s account, connections and elements that may be found later are likely permanently broken when an account is removed. In addition there does not seem to be a database or method by which researchers or journalists can access archives of various terrorists, or other perpetrators.This also happens with other types of incidents, in a seeming arbitrary manner where social media and big tech giants remove information without any appeal process or ability for the public to have a check or balance over decisions. For instance Nasim Aghdam, who opened fire near Youtube’s headquarters and then apparently committed suicide in April 2018 had a large online internet presence. All the social media giants “scrubbed” her accounts after, according to the Telegraph.In many cases social media giants seem to be immediately deleting accounts of alleged perpetrators even before court cases or decisions made by governing authorities. Families of people have no say. The deletions also help obscure warning signs that social media giants missed. For instance after the rise of ISIS major companies began cracking down on extremist content. By 2018 Twitter said it had suspended 1.2 million accounts linked to terror support or extremism since 2015. Facebook also said in September it had expanded its definition of terrorist organizations to “spot and block live videos of shootings.” That included links to other platforms where people might post manifestos or extremist content, according to the New York Times. Other sites are being more proactive also, such as TikTok which removed dozens of alleged ISIS propaganda accounts. Extremists allegedly moved from Telegram to Tam Tam to post their propaganda in the wake of the recent London Bridge attack.The pro-active removals are one way to combat extremism spreading online. But the post-facto deletions leave questions about whether social media companies are doing due diligence or just quickly removing accounts for fear of being blamed for not doing enough prior to an incident. The massive removals of content also hamper researchers and historians who now will not be able to reconstruct the rise of ISIS or even some far-right extremism, because so much of the social media path these extremists used has been paved over. It might be equivalent to simply destroying all the books and magazines, radio broadcasts and newspapers that catered to the rise of Nazism in the 1920s and 1930s, without bothering to archive any of them.