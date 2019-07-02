Baby Archie to be baptized with water from the Jordan River

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Nothing is too good for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — the newest member of the British royal family — so at his christening on July 6, holy water from the Jordan River will likely be used.



Being baptized with water from this river is a royal family tradition. Archie — the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who was born on May 6 and is the first royal baby to be part African American, is expected to be baptized using water from the same source that was part of the ceremonies for his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Some Christians believe that this is where Jesus was baptized by Saint John. Millions of pilgrims immerse themselves in the river each year, both on the Israeli and Jordanian sides, to show repentance for their sins.The christening will be a private event, held in the Queen’s private chapel in Windsor Castle, with only 25 guests in attendance. Photos will be released to the press following the event. Reportedly, this break from tradition has caused a flap at Buckingham Palace.In another unusual development for Archie, it was announced he will be the youngest royal to represent Britain abroad, as he is accompanies his parents on a trip to South Africa in the fall.Archie, the son of Meghan Markle, a divorced American actress best known for starring in the series, Suits, whose own mother is of African-American descent, is seventh in line to the throne.Contrary to popular belief, Archie is not actually the first mixed-race royal, since the daughter of one of the Queen’s cousins married a man who was of New Zealand Maori descent.

