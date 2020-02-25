The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Belgian MP to submit legislation to protect circumcision in Belgium

‘Brit Milah is under attack in Belgium,’ says Jewish MP Michael Freilich

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 25, 2020 18:15
Belgian MP Michael Freilich meets with Chief Rabbi David Lau and other Chief Rabbinate officials on Monday to discuss efforts to head off challenges to circumcision in Belgium (photo credit: CHIEF RABBINATE)
Belgian MP Michael Freilich meets with Chief Rabbi David Lau and other Chief Rabbinate officials on Monday to discuss efforts to head off challenges to circumcision in Belgium
(photo credit: CHIEF RABBINATE)
Belgian MP Michael Freilich is submitting legislation to the country’s federal parliament to give explicit protection to religious circumcision in the country following concerns that efforts to enact certain restrictions may be advanced.
MP Goedele Liekens of the liberal democratic OpenVLD party submitted draft legislation earlier this month to end the policy of refunding fees for circumcisions performed in hospitals.
Many Muslim citizens in Belgian have their sons circumcised in accordance with Islamic law but, unlike the Jewish population, have the procedure done in a hospital.
The cost of these procedures has until now been refunded by the federal government, but politicians on both the right and left want to stop this financial support.
Although such a measure would not affect Jewish religious circumcision, Freilich, who is Jewish, is concerned about rhetoric from those advocating the abolition of the subsidy who he says have Jewish circumcision in their sights.
Freilich points to comments made by Liekens on Twitter earlier this month, when she tweeted about her hope that the practice of so-called female circumcision, often referred to as female genital mutilation, will soon be eradicated.
She was then challenged by another Twitter user who said that she should tackle male circumcision as well.
Liekens said in response that she agreed with his sentiment and that “one first step in the right direction was taken yesterday by my bill on non-medically necessary circumcision.”
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Freilich said that he is concerned that Liekens’ bill will seek to impose some restrictions on how circumcision is performed in Belgium.
In addition, Freilich says that a member of his own New Flemish Alliance party has submitted similar legislation to that of Liekens but which also included negative language about religious circumcision.
In order to head off these challenges, Freilich has drafted his own bill which also revokes the state financial support for religious circumcision performed in hospitals but includes language protecting the practice of circumcision as it has been performed until now.
The MP will submit his bill to parliament next week. 
“Brit Milah [Jewish circumcision] is under attack in Belgium,” said Freilich, pointing to an op-ed article by a prominent professor of family medicine at the Free University of Brussels published on Monday calling for a ban on circumcision for children, as well as an interview published on Saturday with an anti-circumcision activist who described circumcision as “child abuse.”
“With religious traditions under threat, I see it as my duty to undertake action in the Belgian parliament,” continued Freilich.
“We have no problem with the repayment being stopped, this is also the case in our neighboring countries, but disparaging Brit Milah as a backward tradition and exclaiming that this is just a ‘first step’ towards a total ban is something the Jewish community and myself will never accept.”
The MP said that his bill stipulates that remuneration for circumcision costs will only be allowed for the purposes of medical necessity, but that it makes clear that there should be no “restriction or ban” on the practice.
Freilich met with Chief Rabbi David Lau on Monday to discuss the issue, and says that he is also holding meetings with health officials in Israel to “learn from Israel the best practices and medical and hygienic standards” for circumcision.
“We will do everything we can so that no religious commandment of the Torah will be banned in any country, whether it is brit milah, religious slaughter, or Jewish burial,” said Lau, and thanked Freilich for his efforts on the issue.


Tags circumcision belgium circumcision europe brit mila
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The ugly antisemitism at the Aalst carnival By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Coronavirus spreads to people worldwide: Interactive map
A passenger wearing a mask walks at the Shanghai railway station in China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 9, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by