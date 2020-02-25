Belgian MP to submit legislation to protect circumcision in Belgium

Belgian MP Michael Freilich is submitting legislation to the country’s federal parliament to give explicit protection to religious circumcision in the country following concerns that efforts to enact certain restrictions may be advanced.MP Goedele Liekens of the liberal democratic OpenVLD party submitted draft legislation earlier this month to end the policy of refunding fees for circumcisions performed in hospitals. Many Muslim citizens in Belgian have their sons circumcised in accordance with Islamic law but, unlike the Jewish population, have the procedure done in a hospital.The cost of these procedures has until now been refunded by the federal government, but politicians on both the right and left want to stop this financial support.Although such a measure would not affect Jewish religious circumcision, Freilich, who is Jewish, is concerned about rhetoric from those advocating the abolition of the subsidy who he says have Jewish circumcision in their sights.Freilich points to comments made by Liekens on Twitter earlier this month, when she tweeted about her hope that the practice of so-called female circumcision, often referred to as female genital mutilation, will soon be eradicated.She was then challenged by another Twitter user who said that she should tackle male circumcision as well.Liekens said in response that she agreed with his sentiment and that “one first step in the right direction was taken yesterday by my bill on non-medically necessary circumcision.”Speaking to The Jerusalem Post, Freilich said that he is concerned that Liekens’ bill will seek to impose some restrictions on how circumcision is performed in Belgium.In addition, Freilich says that a member of his own New Flemish Alliance party has submitted similar legislation to that of Liekens but which also included negative language about religious circumcision.In order to head off these challenges, Freilich has drafted his own bill which also revokes the state financial support for religious circumcision performed in hospitals but includes language protecting the practice of circumcision as it has been performed until now.
The MP will submit his bill to parliament next week. “Brit Milah [Jewish circumcision] is under attack in Belgium,” said Freilich, pointing to an op-ed article by a prominent professor of family medicine at the Free University of Brussels published on Monday calling for a ban on circumcision for children, as well as an interview published on Saturday with an anti-circumcision activist who described circumcision as “child abuse.”“With religious traditions under threat, I see it as my duty to undertake action in the Belgian parliament,” continued Freilich.
“We have no problem with the repayment being stopped, this is also the case in our neighboring countries, but disparaging Brit Milah as a backward tradition and exclaiming that this is just a ‘first step’ towards a total ban is something the Jewish community and myself will never accept.”The MP said that his bill stipulates that remuneration for circumcision costs will only be allowed for the purposes of medical necessity, but that it makes clear that there should be no “restriction or ban” on the practice.Freilich met with Chief Rabbi David Lau on Monday to discuss the issue, and says that he is also holding meetings with health officials in Israel to “learn from Israel the best practices and medical and hygienic standards” for circumcision.“We will do everything we can so that no religious commandment of the Torah will be banned in any country, whether it is brit milah, religious slaughter, or Jewish burial,” said Lau, and thanked Freilich for his efforts on the issue.
