Belgian woman dies after unknowingly sipping wine laced with MDMA

Belgian officials issued an alert over the death of a woman who allegedly passed away after sipping a glass of wine laced with the psychoactive drug MDMA.The 41-year-old from Puurs had a sip of a glass of 2016 Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon by Black and Bianco with her colleague following her work day, when she suddenly lost consciousness after unknowingly consuming what would be a fatal dose of the drug. She died five days later in the hospital after never awaking from her coma. Officials claim that the woman had a lethal amount of MDMA and MDA present in her bloodstream. An eyewitness claimed she only took a sip from the glass of wine after complaining it tasted off.It's commonplace for drug smugglers to dissolve their products into wine for transport, and it is apparent this woman accidentally got her hands on one. Prosecutors stated that the woman is not a drug user.“[She] was 100% against drugs. She was completely unacceptable with people who used drugs or walked around under the influence. We also do not understand where that bottle came from. She only drank one sip," the woman's sister told Het Nieuwsblad.The Black and Bianco bottle is normally fitted with a black cork with the company logo displayed prominently on top, whereas the bottle the woman possessed was fitted with an unmarked beige cork. Belgian authorities alerted the public that anyone who finds a bottle with a cork that they believe has been tampered with to alert proper officials.Black and Bianco released a statement saying they were shocked by the news that one of their products had been used to smuggle drugs in.