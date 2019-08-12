Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bloodbath averted in Norway mosque by 65-year-old "hero"

The messaging board of the mosque said that Manshaus was a far-right extremist who was probably inspired by the shootings in Christchurch, Poway and El Paso.

By
August 12, 2019 14:42
Mohamed Rafiq, one of the members of the congregation who stopped the attacker at a mosque, in Sandv

Mohamed Rafiq, one of the members of the congregation who stopped the attacker at a mosque, in Sandvika . (photo credit: REUTERS)

An armed terrorist was stopped by worshipers as he stormed a mosque in Norway on Saturday, it was reported in The Independent.

The "hero" who stopped him was 65-year-old Mohamed Rafiq, who held the terrorist down while another worshiper, Mohamed Iqbal, hit him on the head. 

The attack took place in the al-Noor Islamic Centre in Baerum. Rafiq told the press on Sunday: “I’m thankful for all of the help and support I have received.”

Just before the attack, there had been about 15 people in the mosque, preparing to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha. At the time of the struggle, only Rafig and two other worshipers remained.

The attacker was Philip Manshaus, a 21-year-old resident of the city. He entered the mosque through a glass door brandishing “two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol” and was prepared for battle, wearing armor and a uniform.

The online messaging board of the mosque said that Manshaus was a far-right extremist who was probably inspired by the shootings in Christchurch, Poway and El Paso.

Police are investigating this as a potential terror attack and arrested Manshaus on suspicion of attempted murder. He is also undergoing a psychiatric assessment.

“We’re investigating this as an attempt to carry out an act of terrorism,” assistant chief of police Rune Skjold said on Sunday. The suspect has also been accused of killing his 17-year-old stepsister.

“We have uncovered extreme right-wing attitudes. The defendant has expressed opinions in which he praises [Norwegian fascist and Nazi collaborator] Quisling and is hostile toward immigration.”

In 2011, white supremacist Anders Behring Breivik massacred 77 people – the majority of whom were teenagers – in Norway’s worst ever peacetime atrocity.


Related Content

Jeffrey Epstein looks on during a status hearing in his sex trafficking case, in this court sketch.
August 12, 2019
Jeffrey Epstein kept secret diaries with lists of visitors

By LEON SVERDLOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings