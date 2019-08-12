Bloodbath averted in Norway mosque by 65-year-old "hero"

Mohamed Rafiq, one of the members of the congregation who stopped the attacker at a mosque, in Sandvika . (photo credit: REUTERS)

An armed terrorist was stopped by worshipers as he stormed a mosque in Norway on Saturday, it was reported in The Independent.



The "hero" who stopped him was 65-year-old Mohamed Rafiq, who held the terrorist down while another worshiper, Mohamed Iqbal, hit him on the head.

The attack took place in the al-Noor Islamic Centre in Baerum. Rafiq told the press on Sunday: “I’m thankful for all of the help and support I have received.”Just before the attack, there had been about 15 people in the mosque, preparing to celebrate the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha. At the time of the struggle, only Rafig and two other worshipers remained.The attacker was Philip Manshaus, a 21-year-old resident of the city. He entered the mosque through a glass door brandishing “two shotgun-like weapons and a pistol” and was prepared for battle, wearing armor and a uniform.The online messaging board of the mosque said that Manshaus was a far-right extremist who was probably inspired by the shootings in Christchurch, Poway and El Paso Police are investigating this as a potential terror attack and arrested Manshaus on suspicion of attempted murder. He is also undergoing a psychiatric assessment.“We’re investigating this as an attempt to carry out an act of terrorism,” assistant chief of police Rune Skjold said on Sunday. The suspect has also been accused of killing his 17-year-old stepsister.“We have uncovered extreme right-wing attitudes. The defendant has expressed opinions in which he praises [Norwegian fascist and Nazi collaborator] Quisling and is hostile toward immigration.”In 2011, white supremacist Anders Behring Breivik massacred 77 people – the majority of whom were teenagers – in Norway’s worst ever peacetime atrocity.

