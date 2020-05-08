The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Bob Dylan announces first album of new music since 2012

The announcement followed the release late on Thursday of a third new song by Dylan - "False Prophet."

By REUTERS  
MAY 8, 2020 20:48
FILE PHOTO: Singer Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music+ Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012 (photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI/FILE PHOTO)
FILE PHOTO: Singer Bob Dylan performs during a segment honoring Director Martin Scorsese, recipient of the Music+ Film Award, at the 17th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles January 12, 2012
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI/FILE PHOTO)
LOS ANGELES - Bob Dylan is releasing his first album of new music in eight years following a spurt of creativity from the man regarded as one of the world's most influential songwriters.
"Rough and Rowdy Ways" will be released on June 19, according to a brief announcement on Dylan's official website early on Friday. It will be a double album but no further details were given.
The announcement followed the release late on Thursday of a third new song by Dylan - "False Prophet."
"I ain't no false prophet, I just know what I know, I go where only the lonely can go," sings Dylan, 78, in the bluesy track.
In late March, Dylan surprised fans by releasing a 17-minute song, "Murder Most Foul," inspired by the assassination more than five decades ago of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. It also included free wheeling observations about pop culture and multiple song references stretching back to the 1960s, when he burst onto the scene as a folk singer before turning to electric rock music later in the decade.
Three weeks later, he released a second song, "I Contain Multitudes."
Dylan, who shuns publicity but still tours the world in small venues, gave no details about when the music for the new album was written and recorded.
The author of iconic 1960s counterculture songs including "Blowin' in the Wind" and "Like a Rolling Stone," last released an album of original music in 2012 with "Tempest," which featured a tribute to murdered Beatle John Lennon and a 14-minute song about the sinking of the Titanic.
His influence has not waned. Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 and his handwritten lyrics to "Like a Rolling Stone" fetched a world record $2 million when they were sold at auction by Sotheby's in New York in 2014.
A hand-written page of lyrics for his 1963 song "The Times They Are A-Changin'" is currently up for sale by Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time with an asking price of $2.2 million.


Tags music bob dylan rock
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis venture out into a post-coronavirus world By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yes, Israel has done well - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
Eli Cohen, the spy who was larger than life By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The Court’s independence and the threats it faces By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 Seniors with COVID-19 show unusual symptoms, doctors say
Elderly Israelis sit in a designated protected space in a senior citizens home in Jerusalem, June 2, 2009, as a siren is sounded during a nationwide civil defense drill simulating a rocket attack.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by