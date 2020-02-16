The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Boris Johnson considering removing BBC's publically funded status

If this move passes, it will result in a funding loss of at least £200 million and a transition into a subscription model.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 16, 2020 17:35
A pedestrian walks past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in central London (photo credit: OLIVIA HARRIS/ REUTERS)
A pedestrian walks past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in central London
(photo credit: OLIVIA HARRIS/ REUTERS)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly seriously considering removing the licensing fees of the BBC, forcing the famous British broadcaster to switch to a subscription model and removing their status as a publically funded company, The Telegraph reported.
This follows a decision by Downing Street on Saturday to remove ministers from BBC Radio 4's Today program, and stating that it would likely further withdraw from any engagements with the program in the future, according to The Guardian.
Johnson's threats against the BBC comes in the wake of numerous criticisms from across the political spectrum leveled at the broadcaster regarding their coverage of the UK general elections. The Guardian cited examples from Downing Street of anti-Conservative biases in the reporting, such Andrew Neil’s on-air monologue bashing Johnson over refusing an interview.
In addition, criticisms from Labour include the editing out of laughter directed at Johnson.
BBC director-general Tony Hall spoke out in defense of the broadcaster's policies and methods. In an email sent to BBC staff in December, Hall wrote that “In a frenetic campaign where we’ve produced hundreds of hours of output, of course we’ve made the odd mistake and we’ve held up our hands to them. Editors are making tough calls every minute of the day. But I don’t accept the view of those critics who jump on a handful of examples to suggest we’re somehow biased one way or the other.”
Taking away the BBC's licensing fees was something Johnson threatened during his election campaign. The reasoning he gave was that the fee, which is a general tax, was unjustifiable today since other media companies have found other means of funding.
As a publically funded broadcaster, the BBC's current licensing agreement is set to stretch into 2027, and any changes to this could only be achieved following new legislation passed by Parliament.
However, chief secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is looking into removing the licensing fees.
If this move passes, it will result in a funding loss of at least £200 million, The Guardian reported.
However, due to the sheer influence the BBC has as one of the most trusted news sources in the UK, many in Johnson's party may be hesitant to make any significant changes.


