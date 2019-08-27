Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bret Stephens, former 'Post' editor quits Twitter after 'bed bug' comment

"I’m often amazed about the things supposedly decent people are prepared to say about other people — people they’ve never met — on Twitter."

By OMRI RON
August 27, 2019 19:32
1 minute read.
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize fo

Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times. (photo credit: Courtesy)

Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post  from 2002 to 2004, has deleted his Twitter account after being called a "bed bug." 

Associate professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, David Karpf, took a story about bedbugs and applied it to Stephens, who is now a columnist for the New York Times.
Karpf said that: "The bed bugs are a metaphor. The bed bugs are Bret Stephens" 


The tweet got very little attention, receiving a total of nine likes and zero retweets.

Still, not too long after, Stephens sent an email to both Karpf and his employer, where he said: "I’m often amazed about the things supposedly decent people are prepared to say about other people — people they’ve never met — on Twitter.

"I think you’ve set a new standard," Stephens continued. "I would welcome the opportunity for you to come to my home, meet my wife and kids, talk to us for a few minutes, and then call me a ‘bedbug’ to my face. That would take some genuine courage and intellectual integrity on your part."


Before deleting his account, Stephens also wrote: "Time to do what I long ago promised to do. Twitter is a sewer. It brings out the worst in humanity. I sincerely apologize for any part I’ve played in making it worse, and to anyone I’ve ever hurt. Thanks to all of my followers, but I’m deactivating this account.”

Stephens is often known for his right-of-center opinions, as well as his his contrarian opinions on global warming. Often being called a denier, he himself disagrees with the term. 


In addition to working for the New York Times, Stephens has also written several books.   
 


Related Content

A general view shows a mosque named after the Prophet Mohammed, the largest in Europe according to l
August 27, 2019
Russia's Chechnya inaugurates what it says is Europe's largest mosque

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings