Bret Stephens, former 'Post' editor quits Twitter after 'bed bug' comment

Associate professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, David Karpf, took a story about bedbugs and applied it to Stephens, who is now a columnist for the New York Times. Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post from 2002 to 2004, has deleted his Twitter account after being called a "bed bug."Associate professor of media and public affairs at George Washington University, David Karpf, took a story about bedbugs and applied it to Stephens, who is now a columnist for the New York Times.

Karpf said that: "The bed bugs are a metaphor. The bed bugs are Bret Stephens"

The tweet got very little attention, receiving a total of nine likes and zero retweets.



Still, not too long after, Stephens sent an email to both Karpf and his employer, where he said: "I’m often amazed about the things supposedly decent people are prepared to say about other people — people they’ve never met — on Twitter.



"I think you’ve set a new standard," Stephens continued. "I would welcome the opportunity for you to come to my home, meet my wife and kids, talk to us for a few minutes, and then call me a ‘bedbug’ to my face. That would take some genuine courage and intellectual integrity on your part."

Before deleting his account, Stephens also wrote: "Time to do what I long ago promised to do. Twitter is a sewer. It brings out the worst in humanity. I sincerely apologize for any part I’ve played in making it worse, and to anyone I’ve ever hurt. Thanks to all of my followers, but I’m deactivating this account.”







This afternoon, I tweeted a brief joke about a well-known NYT op-Ed columnist.



It got 9 likes and 0 retweets. I did not @ him. He does not follow me.



He just emailed me, cc’ing my university provost. He is deeply offended that I called him a metaphorical bedbug. — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 27, 2019

In addition to working for the New York Times, Stephens has also written several books.

Stephens is often known for his right-of-center opinions, as well as his his contrarian opinions on global warming. Often being called a denier, he himself disagrees with the term.

