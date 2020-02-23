Burger King's new campaign advertises a moldy Whopper

Burger King is releasing a Whopper free from artificial preservatives, according to the company's most recent stomach-turning advertising campaign.The fast-food chain proved this feat by running a television commercial, displaying a time-lapsed video of a Whopper garnering mold after staying stagnant for a 34-day period. The 1959 hit song "What a Difference a Day Makes" by Dina Washington plays in the background as the burger slowly rots away. "The beauty of no artificial preservatives," the tagline read.The company added that they also removed artificial food-coloring from their Whopper products, which many restaurant chains use to make the food look more enticing.These efforts are a part of Burger King's push to create healthier, organic and smarter options for their burger-buying consumers. Recently, Burger King introduced the Impossible Whopper to their menu, a plant-based burger made entirely without beef."We believe that real food tastes better," Restaurant Brands International Global Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado said in a statement, according to CNN. "That's why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world."The product apparently is already available in over 400 restaurants across the United States and will be a staple in every franchise location by the end of the year - meaning that many consumers might have already tried the new burger, without even realizing it. European Burger King locations already wiped out these uses of preservatives after industries in the region started backing healthier options.Burger King's healthier options are following in the footsteps of fast-food competitor McDonald's. In 2018, McDonald's stopped adding preservatives into many of the ingredients used in their burgers, in 2016 they stopped adding antibiotics into their chicken supply chain.