Can China be sued for the spread of Covid-19? Live panel discussion

Shurat HaDin is hosting a roundtable panel discussion with legal experts on Tuesday May 12 at 1 pm EST (8 pm Israel time) to discuss this fascinating question and its ramifications.

"Generally, sovereign states have immunity that allows them to avoid being sued in court, explained Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, Attorney-at-law and president of Shurat HaDin. "There is an exception under American law, however, that State Sponsors of Terrorism can be held liable for the terror acts they support and finance. This exception has allowed Shurat HaDin to represents terror victims in cases against North Korea, Syria, and Iran."

Now, Darshan-Leitner said, people are approaching Shurat HaDin asking whether China's failure to act might constitute a a breach of its duty under international law that could open it up to damages. Shurat HaDin will open the question up to a panel of experts that includes herself, US senator Marsha Blackburn, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton, and Attorneys-at-law Gordon G. Chang and John B. Bellinger, III.

The purpose of the program is not to get into the conspiracy theories, but to go into legal issues surrounding the question whether China can be held accountable before the law.

Can Beijing face legal liability for its role in the global pandemic, or as a sovereign state, can it merely assert immunity and avoid litigation? That question is being asked by individuals and states around the world as the fallout from the coronavirus wreaks havoc on lives and the global economy.