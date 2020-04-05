The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Conservators discover paintings in sarcophagus of 3,000-year-old mummy

The paintings depicted the goddess Amentet, also known as Imentet, a minor fertility goddess as well as goddess of the dead.

By AARON REICH  
APRIL 5, 2020 05:26
A 2,500-year old coffin that may contain a mummy lies at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia March 27, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/COLIN PACKHAM)
A 2,500-year old coffin that may contain a mummy lies at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia March 27, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/COLIN PACKHAM)
Conservators were shocked to discover paintings inside the sarcophagus of an Egyptian mummy after the body was lifted out of it for the first time in over 100 years, the Daily Mail reported.
Believed to have been from between the years 760 and 525 BCE, the nearly 3,000-year-old mummy – who according to the hieroglyphics on the sarcophagus was named Ta-Kr-Hb (pronounced "takerheb") and is believed to be either a priestess or princess from Thebes (though the sarcophagus itself is believed to have been from Akhmim in Upper Egypt) – was reported to be in extremely fragile condition after being a target for grave robbers for centuries.
This is evidenced by an examination that was performed in 2013 at Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital, which included a CT scan and X-rays of her sarcophagus. The radiographic examination revealed that the mummy's skeleton had suffered extensive damage to the chest and damage after mummification, SCBP Perth had reported. In addition, the brain mass was shown to have been removed through the sinus cavities, which is part of the mummification process.
According to the Daily Mail, conservatory work was done on the mummy before it will be moved to its new home in the City Hall Museum in Perth, Scotland, once the museum opens its doors in 2022.
Inside the sarcophagus were paintings of the Egyptian goddess Amentet along the internal and external bases.
A minor fertility goddess as well as goddess of the dead, Amentet was also called Imentet, and was known as "She of the West" or "Lady of the West." Scholars have said that this appellation does not merely refer to the geographic direction, but to the setting Sun and the Underworld. It is believed she was never officially worshiped like other gods were, but her image is often found on tombs throughout Egypt.
According to Dr. Mark Hall, collections officer at Perth Museum and Art Gallery, finding the paintings was very surprising.
"We had never had a reason to lift the whole thing so high that we could see the underneath of the trough and had never lifted the mummy out before and didn't expect to see anything there. So to get a painting on both surfaces is a real bonus and gives us something extra special to share with visitors," he told the PA news agency.
"The key thing we wanted to achieve was to stabilize the body so it didn't deteriorate any more so it has been re-wrapped and then we wanted to stabilize the trough and upper part of the coffin which we've done."
It is hoped that these new findings could lead to new information about who Ta-Kr-Hb was and what her mummy has been through.
"One of the key things is just physically doing the work so we have a better idea of the episodes Ta-Kr-Hb went through in terms of grave robbers and later collectors in the Victorian times, so we can explore these matters more fully and we can share that with the public," Hall said.


Tags history painting mummy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The other deadly disease By JPOST EDITORIAL
A spirit of wars and Passovers past in the fight against coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
The Jewish paradox of the coronavirus By YAAKOV KATZ
Ronald Lauder Passover and the power of Jewish resilience By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 NYC mayor to synagogues: Close for coronavirus or be shut down permanently
BILL DE BLASIO
4 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
5 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by