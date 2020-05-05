The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's current ruling party, reprimanded one of its leaders after a video surfaced of the politician instructing people not to buy vegetables from Muslims amid unsubstantiated fears surrounding the coronavirus spread."Keep one thing in mind. I am telling everyone openly. There is no need to buy vegetables from 'miyans' [Muslims]," said Suresh Tiwari a lawmaker from Deoria town, according to Al Jazeera. Tiwari said that the proscription was a "a precautionary measure to protect people from getting infected," according to the Hindustan Times.According to the report, once the video surfaced the BJP asked Tiwari for his reasoning behind the boycott, asking him to give evidence to why he should not be punished for the incitement. "On April 18, I was distributing masks among people in Deoria when people complained that Tablighi Jamaat was spreading the infection. Many of them were worried that Muslim vendors were infecting vegetables with saliva," Tiwari told the Hindustan Times. "As a responsible MLA, I asked them not to take the law into their hands to deal with situation but simply stop buying vegetables from them [Muslims]. Tell me what wrong I have done if I have said such things?"The spokesperson for the opposition Samajwadi Party, requested that officials should punish Tiwari for calling for the boycott, according to Al Jazeera."At this time of crisis, he is busy spreading hate against a particular community. This shows how much he cares about humanity," Samajwadi spokesman Anurag Bhadoriya told the Turkey-based Anadolu news agency.BJP spokesman Rakesh Tripathi told Anadolu, "It is wrong to speak in such a way when we are fighting against pandemic. This division is not good for the society,"The coronavirus has exacerbated the festering great divide between the country's Hindus and its sizable Muslim minority, many of whom have seen their livelihoods threatened by the establishment of quarantine zones in densely-packed areas like Dharavi. There have been at least 71 confirmed cases in Dharavi.A deep-rooted distrust of Modi by Muslims follows months of protests against a new citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims, and a crackdown by India in the Muslim-majority territory of Kashmir.Muslim leaders say a belief that the coronavirus is not real has spread in their communities, but that they have been working through mosques to change those perceptions."There is a strong feeling of distrust in the Muslim community towards the establishment," said Gyasuddin Shaikh, a politician with the opposition Congress party in Ahmedabad, the biggest city in Modi's home state of Gujarat, which was the scene of Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002. "It took us a lot of time and effort to convince such people that the documents are needed for medical assistance."Despite those efforts, public health experts warn that suspicions about the government's intentions in a community of around 200 million people could complicate India's push to stamp out the virus.A sense of isolation within the Muslim population "does not enhance community participation and it drives disease underground," said Dr. Jacob John, professor of community medicine at the Christian Medical College in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.There is no official breakdown of coronavirus cases by religion. But many Muslims feel unfairly blamed for spreading the disease after a cluster emerged at a gathering of Muslim missionaries in New Delhi last month. Sensational news coverage about the event, fanned by some Hindu nationalist politicians, helped spur the trending topic "Coronajihad" on social media.The missionary gathering has been linked to at least 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, and more than 25,500 people connected to it have been quarantined."Modi wants to make Muslims second class citizens," said Iqbal Hussain Siddiqui, who was ordered to be quarantined after a neighbor tested positive for the virus. "There is no one who is sick — it's all a lie."Most Muslim communities are supporting the authorities in their virus-containment efforts, said a senior health ministry official in the state government of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai. But in some cases, people sought in connection with the missionary gathering were allowed to hide in mosques, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous.Maharashtra police have filed cases against more than 200 members of the missionary group, Tablighi Jamaat, for allegedly helping spread the disease, including by hiding in the mosques, a police official said.Mujeeb ur Rehman, a Tablighi Jamaat spokesman, said some people had been stranded in mosques after the lockdown and were fearful of declaring themselves to authorities.Gatherings of the Tablighi - an orthodox proselytizing group - have been linked to major spreads of coronavirus cases across India, Malaysia and Pakistan.Some health professionals say the Modi government overstated the impact of the group in India and that intensive testing of Muslims, at a time when few such checks were being carried out in India, unfairly suggested the community was disproportionately responsible for the disease's spread.New Delhi has pushed back against criticism that it is singling out Muslims.It is unrealistic to expect us to avoid denouncing "such an irresponsible event" merely out of "political correctness", Foreign Ministry Secretary Vikram Swarup said last week.Inflaming the situation in India has been a spate of viral videos carrying false information. It is unclear who has been creating the videos.Some videos depict Muslims attempting to spread the virus by spitting or blowing noses with currency notes.Other fake reports circulating online are fomenting distrust about Hindus and the government. Some claim that Muslims are immune to the virus or allege they are the only ones being quarantined, said Pratik Sinha, co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News."The process of building fear in a minority community happens in multiple ways: Through mainstream media, through constant attacks on social media, and then all you need is one video saying: 'You are being targeted,'" said Sinha.The government has ordered Facebook and the video app TikTok to remove users found to be spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Such messages "have the potential for creating panic," the IT Ministry said in the letter. "This effectively weakens the all-out effort being made by the Indian government for containing the coronavirus."A Facebook spokesperson said the company was taking "aggressive steps to stop misinformation and harmful content." TikTok referred Reuters to an April 3 statement which said it had removed thousands of videos spreading misinformation about the coronavirus in India.Many Muslims are also angry at what they say is the downplaying of clusters linked to Hindus. One reported case – the quarantining of 27,000 people linked to a Hindu man with the coronavirus who had hosted a gathering of around 1,000 people – has attracted particular attention.Seated on a bench in Dharavi last weekend, Younus Ghouri, a Muslim taxi driver, became angry as he watched a Facebook video criticizing what it said was the Indian media's sparse coverage of the incident."Why is no one talking about that? They're just talking about what Muslims did," said Ghouri, 38.