The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Coronavirus cases surge across US as Americans face looming outbreak

At least 57 new coronavirus cases were confirmed nationwide on Thursday alone as the virus struck for the first time in Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, as well as the city of San Francisco.

By REUTERS  
MARCH 6, 2020 05:37
U.S. President Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
U.S. President Trump holds news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS)
LOS ANGELES - The coronavirus outbreak radiated across the United States on Thursday, surfacing in at least four new states and San Francisco as Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak.
The death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 12 in the United States, with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, where six people have died in an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.
“President Trump wanted me to be here today to make it crystal clear that we are with you. We are here to help,” Vice President Mike Pence said during a visit to the Seattle area, where he met with Governor Jay Inslee and other state officials.
At least 57 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed nationwide on Thursday as the virus struck for the first time in Colorado, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, as well as the city of San Francisco.
At least several people suffering from the virus are said to be gravely ill.
A helicopter flew testing kits to a cruise liner idled off the coast of California and barred from docking in San Francisco after at least 35 people developed flu-like symptoms aboard the ship, which has been linked to two other confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Twenty new cases were confirmed in King County, which is home to Seattle and has been the site so far of the greatest concentration of coronavirus cases in the country, bringing the total in the county to 51 with 11 deaths. One death has been recorded in California.
"This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in King County," the county said in a statement. "All King County residents should follow public health recommendations. Together, we may potentially impact the spread of the disease in our community."
As in other countries, Americans faced a new reality where they were often asked to stay home from work, schools were closed, large gatherings and sporting events canceled, and stores emptied of staples like toiletries and water.
Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday joined Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp in recommending that its employees in the Seattle area work from home, after some contracted the virus.
The companies' work-from-home recommendation will affect more than 100,000 people in the area. One school district in the area has closed.
NEW YORK CASES DOUBLE
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the number of cases in that state had doubled to 22 after the federal government approved its use of additional laboratories, boosting testing capacity.
Of the new cases in New York, eight are connected to a Manhattan lawyer who lives in Westchester County, north of the city, previously diagnosed with the virus.
Texas and Maryland each confirmed three coronavirus cases, and Tennessee and Colorado each reported one, bringing the number of affected states to 17. Pence said that there were at least 150 cases of coronavirus in the country.
More than 3,200 people worldwide have died from the respiratory illness that can lead to pneumonia.
The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed an $8.3 billion bill to combat the outbreak 96-1, a day after the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved it.
Pence said Trump would sign the bill into law Friday.
More than $3 billion of that money is intended for research and development into vaccines, test kits and treatments. There are no so far no approved vaccines or treatments for the illness, which began in China and has infected more than 95,000 people in some 80 countries and territories.
California, which has declared a statewide emergency in response to the outbreak, reported six new cases, including two in San Francisco also deemed likely to be a result of "community transmission," local health officials said.
U.S. health officials say they expect to be able to get enough privately manufactured coronavirus tests, around one million, to public laboratories this week with the capacity to test about 400,000 people.
CDC official Anne Schuchat said her agency would also supply kits by the end of the week that could test around 75,000 people.
"Right now, it is a challenge if you are a doctor wanting to get somebody tested," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told reporters following a briefing with lawmakers.
Pence, who is leading the U.S. response, urged Americans not to purchase masks if they are healthy in order to free up supply for healthcare workers and people who are sick.
"Unless you are ill, you have no need to buy a mask," Pence said on a visit to Minnesota's 3M Co, which has ramped up production of masks in response to the coronavirus.
The deepening crisis has hit stocks hard. The main U.S. stock indexes closed down more than 3% on Thursday, with the Dow falling 969 points.
Asked if the coronavirus outbreak has hurt the economy, Trump said at a townhall in Scranton, Pennsylvania: “It certainly might have an impact. At the same time, I have to say people are now staying in the United States spending their money in the U.S., and I like that.”


Tags United States disease coronavirus epidemic coronavirus outbreak
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The big winner in Israel's elections is the Joint List By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will coronavirus bring Netanyahu and Gantz together? By YAAKOV KATZ
From Whitney Houston’s hologram to political comebacks By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu getting defectors is 'worst of all evils' By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Coronavirus and Israeli electoral ills By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Benjamin Netanyahu defeats Gantz, but is still short a majority
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 3, 2020.
3 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
4 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
5 Health Ministry denies Israel to quarantine American tourists
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to a tent during his visit to the Chaim Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, Israel, for discussion on the coronavirus, February 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by