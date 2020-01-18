Cyclone Tino reaches Category 3 as it approaches Tonga

Floods were reported in Vanua Levu and Taveruni and thousands of people had been evacuated from their homes as Cyclone Tino bears down on Tonga, the New Zealand Herald and ynet reported on Saturday.
Tropical #CycloneTino formed early Friday, making it the 3rd cyclone of the season It will bring heavy rain, strong winds & rough seas to #Fiji (Friday-Saturday) & #Tonga (Friday-Sunday).Stay safe and follow the advice of local officials! pic.twitter.com/ijNrAzzy50— Island Climate Update (@ICU_NIWA) January 16, 2020
Winds are expected to be “very destructive” and rage in Toga, possibility destroying buildings, until Sunday.
While Tino is expected to be north of New Zealand by Monday, that country is not expected to face a direct threat.
Cyclone season in that part of the world begins with November and ends in April, Tino was preceded by Cyclone Sarai a few weeks ago and Cyclone Rita in November. The existing scale is from 1 to 5 with 5 being the most intense cyclone. In March, Cyclone Idai claimed the lives of more than 1000 people in Mozambique. Tourists and residents currently in Fiji are advised to follow the advice of local authorities thought this event.