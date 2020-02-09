The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Despite coronavirus fears, South Korea holds mass wedding

South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest event, but he and his bride weren't taking any chances amid the coronavirus outbreak.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
FEBRUARY 9, 2020 13:03
Mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church in Gapyeong (photo credit: REUTERS)
Mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church in Gapyeong
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Thousands of soon-to-be married couples assembled to take part in a massive group wedding performed by South Korea's Unification Church on Friday - defying the recent coronavirus outbreak and the possible implications of gathering in such a large group.
About 30,000 people from around the world gathered at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, northeast of Seoul, according to the church. Among them were 6,000 new couples getting married, while the others were renewing vows or watching - participants stemmed from more than 60 countries.
Even though attendees were screened for coronavirus symptoms before the ceremony, for protection, the Unification Church handed out surgical masks to the nearly 30,000 in attendance. A good portion of the brides and grooms were seen fitted with these masks during the ceremony.
Additionally, all participants sported the same blue suit with a matching magenta tie or white wedding dress depending on their bride or groom classification.
South Korean groom Lee Kwon-seok was excited to join thousands of other couples in the latest event, but he and his bride weren't taking any chances amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"I'm very happy to attend this deeply blessed joint wedding," said Lee, 35. "Since coronavirus is going around these days, I wore a mask to be careful."
The mass weddings are a well-known feature of the South Korea-based church, but the spread of the new coronavirus, first reported in China, has cast a pall over many public events.
Church staff prepared hand sanitizer, handed out surgical masks and checked couples' temperature.
In the end, only a few couples wore masks at the wedding ceremony, which was overseen by Hak Ja Han Moon, wife of the founder of the Unification Church, and known to believers as "True Mother."
"I didn't put on a mask because I want to be beautiful for my husband," said a 23-year-old bride from Benin, Nguessan Myeonguet Walehet. "I want just meet the True Mother, because it's most important for me."
South Korea currently has confirmed 24 cases of the novel coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China. Last week a South Korean was airlifted from the Hubei province with regards the outbreak.
The church said the wedding was successful. The event had special significance as it also marked the 100th anniversary of founder Sun Myung Moon's birth.
The Unification Church was founded in 1954 by the late Moon, who declared he and his wife were messiahs. From 1961 until his death in 2012, he oversaw mass weddings at which thousands were matched with spouses they sometimes had just met and who, in some cases, did not even speak the same language.

Reuters contributed to this report.


