The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Disney employee shows up naked to prostitution sting, PGA golfer arrested

“This guy walked up to the front door of this home in a neighborhood on a cool evening buck naked,” said Sheriff Judd.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 10:49
Disney security guard Rodney Davis (L) and professional golfer Tommy "Two Gloves" Hainey (R) (photo credit: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Disney security guard Rodney Davis (L) and professional golfer Tommy "Two Gloves" Hainey (R)
(photo credit: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
Florida investigators have arrested a total of 124 suspects targeted in a sting operation focused around detaining individuals connected with prostitution, human trafficking and identifying child predators - including a security guard at Disney World, a PGA tour golfer and a pastor.
The Polk County operation, titled "Operation Santa’s Naughty List," is an operation directing at identifying and helping victims of human trafficking and prostitution, according to local authorities.
“I in my heart believe that every one of these prostitutes at some point in their time in their life were a victim of human trafficking, if in fact they’re not currently a victim of human trafficking,” said Sheriff Grady Judd late last week, according to a local Fox News report.
Undercover agents used tactics such as online advertisements to lure suspects into the sting operation. Detectives would the follow-up the advertisement's followed by close correspondence
One such case involved the arrest of Disney security guard Rodney Davis, 56, who was charged with soliciting prostitution after he showed up to greet the officers in his birthday suit.
“This guy walked up to the front door of this home in a neighborhood on a cool evening buck naked,” said Sheriff Judd.
Out of the 124 arrested - 53 went down for prostitution, 46 arrested for seeking the services of a prostitute, 18 arrested of various other related charges and five had the intention, 7 were charged with soliciting minors and 5 of those 7 intended to "sexually harm" the children, according to Judd. 30 were married, and seven suspects traveled in from other states including one subject who came in from Canada
In addition, a notable target of the investigation netted Polk County authorities with taking down a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, Tommy Gainey, who told investigators he was in town for a charity golf event.
“He missed his tee time the next morning,” said Judd.


Tags golf prostitution Florida Disney
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Lior Akerman Likud needs a change of guard if democracy is to be served By LIOR AKERMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: How committed is the Israeli public to democracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jonathan Spyer Behind the Lines: The riddles of Baghdad By JONATHAN SPYER
Ruthie Blum Beyond Trump Derangement Syndrome By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by