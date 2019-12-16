Disney employee shows up naked to prostitution sting, PGA golfer arrested

Florida investigators have arrested a total of 124 suspects targeted in a sting operation focused around detaining individuals connected with prostitution, human trafficking and identifying child predators - including a security guard at Disney World, a PGA tour golfer and a pastor.The Polk County operation, titled "Operation Santa’s Naughty List," is an operation directing at identifying and helping victims of human trafficking and prostitution, according to local authorities.“I in my heart believe that every one of these prostitutes at some point in their time in their life were a victim of human trafficking, if in fact they’re not currently a victim of human trafficking,” said Sheriff Grady Judd late last week, according to a local Fox News report.Undercover agents used tactics such as online advertisements to lure suspects into the sting operation. Detectives would the follow-up the advertisement's followed by close correspondenceOne such case involved the arrest of Disney security guard Rodney Davis, 56, who was charged with soliciting prostitution after he showed up to greet the officers in his birthday suit.“This guy walked up to the front door of this home in a neighborhood on a cool evening buck naked,” said Sheriff Judd.Out of the 124 arrested - 53 went down for prostitution, 46 arrested for seeking the services of a prostitute, 18 arrested of various other related charges and five had the intention, 7 were charged with soliciting minors and 5 of those 7 intended to "sexually harm" the children, according to Judd. 30 were married, and seven suspects traveled in from other states including one subject who came in from CanadaIn addition, a notable target of the investigation netted Polk County authorities with taking down a professional golfer on the PGA Tour, Tommy Gainey, who told investigators he was in town for a charity golf event.“He missed his tee time the next morning,” said Judd.