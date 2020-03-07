Doctor goes viral for licking finger during coronavirus press conference

As COVID-19 spreads, many are looking to stop themselves and their families from getting sick. Dr. Sara Cody of the Santa Clara County's Public Health Department was attempting to give advice on how to avoid the virus and less than a minute later went against her own words.

"Today, start working on not touching your face because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes," Cody said moments before licking her own finger to turn a page while delivering a coronavirus prevention instructions.





California currently has 45 reported cases of coronavirus, according to the CDC's website. The Grand Princess , a cruise ship denied access to San Francisco Bay, has reported that 21 people aboard have tested positive for coronavirus. The ship will be taken to "an unspecified non-commercial port" where its 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members will be tested again for the virus, Reuters reported, citing Vice President Mike Pence.

Dr. Debbie Birx, the White House's response coordinator for the coronavirus, told reporters a similar message on Wednesday, adding that hand washing should be 20-seconds-long with soap. She also advised that "if you touch anything, you wash your hands again."

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he hasn't "touched [his] face in weeks."

"I miss it," the president added.

More than 100,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the virus, which originated in China.